Bridget Moynahan shares Blue Bloods throwback – and Donnie Wahlberg's response is adorable

Bridget Moynahan is taking a trip down memory lane. With Blue Bloods set to conclude, the actress shared a throwback photo from the season eight set, and it stirred up feelings for Donnie Wahlberg. Taking to the comments, the Danny Reagan star called it "the best of times," adding a heart emoji.

Bridget, 53, has been building a 'Blue Bloods Yearbook' on Instagram in recent weeks, reminiscing about the time she got stuck in an elevator on her way to rehearsals, as well as the countless hours she's spent in hair and makeup trailers.

Among her most adorable posts, Bridget uploaded a photo from the set of season two last week, and naturally, Donnie responded. "I remember it like it was yesterday. 14 years, went by in the blink of an eye," he reflected.

© Michael Parmelee/CBS Blue Bloods will conclude on December 13

It's no surprise that Bridget and Donnie are feeling nostalgic these days. With the final episode of Blue Bloods set to air on December 13, it's the end of an era for the iconic duo.

Back in November 2023, CBS announced that the police drama would conclude after 14 seasons, a decision that shocked the cast. Speaking out, Tom Selleck – aka Frank Reagan – explained that he was "frustrated" by the situation, and shared his hopes that the network would "come to their senses."

© Getty Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg have all spoken about the show's cancelation

Likewise, Donnie and Bridget have both talked about the show's "sad" ending. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, the co-stars were asked how they'd been feeling.

"I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" Bridget noted. "More upset and sad," Donnie chimed in.

© Getty Images The cast shot the remaining episodes of season 14 over the summer

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," continued Bridget. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

Despite their disappointment, the entire cast returned to shoot the remaining episodes over the summer, with Donnie recalling how he struggled to get through the show's last-ever dinner scene.

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "We were all walking this real delicate tightrope during the finale, knowing that it was the last episode and feeling very emotional each day."

"[In the dinner scene] we were unable to hold it back anymore. I don't like to tell the audience how they're going to feel — I don't know how they're going to feel. But I do suspect when that last dinner scene starts, everyone's going to be hoping it doesn't end, and that's how we felt shooting it."

© Getty The cast became emotional while shooting the final dinner scene

When the final episode airs, fans will watch as the Reagans take on their biggest challenge yet.

The official logline reads: "It's all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial, in the historic series finale."