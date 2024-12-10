Savannah Guthrie leaves Today mid-show - co-stars send well wishes

Savannah Guthrie left the Today studio halfway through the show on Tuesday, leaving Craig Melvin to step in alongside Hoda Kotb for the remainder of the broadcast.

The 52-year-old clocked off a little early ahead of her appearance at The Elizabeth Dole Foundation's annual Heroes & History Makers Celebration, which she is co-hosting Tom Hanks at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie leaves Today mid-show

Turning to Savannah, Hoda told viewers: "Somebody has to leave a little early. This is one of your favourite assignments you do every year."

Savannah explained: "Yes, we're going to go to the Dole Foundation Heroes Gala tonight, it celebrates Military Caregivers, the people who care for our veterans, and heroes.

© NBC Savannah left the show early on Tuesday

"Tom Hanks and I are doing our thing again tonight and we'll see you tomorrow morning on Today with all of it," she added, prompting Craig to send his well wishes. "Safe travels down there," he said.

© Getty Images Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb co-hosted the rest of the show

For those who don't know, the Heroes & History Makers Celebration brings together national leaders and cultural icons to pay tribute to the service of the nation's military and veteran caregivers.

The website states: "The celebration will remember the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and feature Hidden Heroes Ambassador, actor and director Jocko Sims, with a special message from Senator Elizabeth Dole, and a performance by members of the American Pops Orchestra. The evening will also include the presentation of a specially adapted vehicle to a caregiver and her family, courtesy of a foundation sponsor."

© Jamie McCarthy Savannah will co-host the Heroes & History Makers Celebration

The Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award, which is the top honor of the evening, will be bestowed posthumously to entertainment icon and entertainer of the troops, Bob Hope, with his daughter Linda accepting it on his behalf.

The prestigious award has previously been presented to former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as musician Tim McGraw, actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and actor and Marine Corps veteran Adam Driver.

Both hosts, Tom and Savannah, have previously won the award. While Tom was the first to receive the honour, Savannah was presented with the award back in 2022 in recognition of her outstanding support of military caregivers.

© Getty Images Tom Hanks will co-host the event with Savannah

During her acceptance speech, Savannah paid tribute to the military caregivers who she called a depiction of "courage, determination, duty, faith and hope."

"Every person here tonight, every caregiver and veteran at home, you are showing the world what love looks like, what love acts like, what love gives and what love sacrifices," she said. "It is love of country that calls our service-members to duty. And it is love that propels mothers and fathers, spouses, siblings, children — to hold them and care for them when they return, with wounds seen, and unseen."