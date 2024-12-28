Mrs Brown's Boys' festive special suffers lowest ratings with viewers claiming it 'ruined Christmas'

The Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special has hit its lowest-ever ratings, with viewers criticising the episode for being "spectacularly unfunny". The festive edition, which aired on Christmas Day, pulled in just 2.2 million viewers, a sharp decline from the 11.5 million who tuned in for the 2013 special.

The BBC sitcom, created by and starring Brendan O'Carroll as Agnes Brown, faced stiff competition. Gavin & Stacey: The Finale topped the Christmas ratings with 12.5 million viewers, while Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl garnered 9.5 million.

Viewers react

© BBC Mrs Brown's Boys' Christmas special has performed badly

The episode, which centred on Agnes trying to convince her family she wasn't as grumpy as Scrooge, left many viewers unimpressed. Taking to social media, fans didn't hold back in their criticism.

One wrote: "Christmas was going well until Mrs Brown's Boys came on." Another added: "Usually love Mrs Brown's Boys, but this year's special was so boring and really not funny."

Some even questioned why the show continues to air. "Why on earth in 2024 is Mrs Brown's Boys still being broadcast?" one user asked.

Controversy leading up to the special

© BBC There was some controversy before the new episode aired

The special was already mired in controversy before its airing. During rehearsals, Brendan O'Carroll sparked outrage by implying a racial slur while in character as Agnes Brown.

In a reading of the script, O'Carroll reportedly said, "I don't call a spade a spade, I call a spade a…" before being interrupted by a co-star. The incident was flagged to the BBC, leading to cast and crew being temporarily stood down while an investigation took place.

O'Carroll later apologised for what he described as a "clumsy attempt at a joke". Speaking to The Sun, he said: "It backfired and caused offence, which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised."

The BBC stated: "Whilst we don't comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism and has robust processes in place should issues arise."

Declining popularity

© BBC Mrs Brown's Boys has been declining in popularity

Mrs Brown's Boys has been a staple of BBC's Christmas schedule for over a decade. However, its popularity has waned in recent years, with critics labelling the humour outdated.

The show, which first aired in 2011, has been described as "marmite television" due to its polarising comedic style. Despite this, it returned for a four-part mini-series last year, its first since 2013.

What's next for Brendan O'Carroll?

© BBC Mrs Brown's Boys could be up for cancellation

Brendan O'Carroll is set to star in a new BBC sitcom, Shedites, which will focus on men's mental health. The show, set to air in autumn, will feature veteran comedian Tommy Cannon in a lead role.

Filming is currently taking place at the BBC's Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow. However, it remains to be seen whether O'Carroll's latest venture can win back viewers who have grown tired of Mrs Brown's Boys.

While Mrs Brown's Boys may have been a Christmas tradition for many, the reaction to this year's special suggests its charm is wearing thin. With viewership figures at an all-time low and mounting criticism, the future of the show hangs in the balance.