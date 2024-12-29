Nicole Kidman's oldest and youngest daughters mark special celebrations days apart

Nicole Kidman's family have a lot to celebrate in December alongside Christmas!

The Hollywood star's oldest daughter, Bella Cruise, turned 32 on December 22, and then less than a week later, her youngest daughter Faith Margaret Urban turned 14 on December 28.

Nicole shares Bella, along with 29-year-old Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. She shares Faith and Sunday, 16, with husband Keith Urban.

While she keeps her relationship with her oldest two children completely out of the spotlight, Bella has occasionally liked her famous mom's posts on social media, and follows her, along with her younger sister Sunday, who opened her own Instagram account earlier this year.

Nicole occasionally shares photos of her youngest daughters on Instagram on special occasions, and this year both Sunday and Faith have stepped out into the spotlight.

The sisters made their red carpet debut back in April as they attended the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award which honored their mom.

They were joined by their dad, as well as their aunt Antonia Kidman and cousin Lucia Hawley, to see Nicole presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Sunday has attended several high-profile fashion events with Nicole this year too, and made her runway debut in June at Paris Fashion Week, as she walked in the star-studded Miu Miu show. Faith, meanwhile, joined her mom at the start of December at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment 2024.

Nicole has previously opened up about her protective parenting approach when it comes to social media.

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2020 when Sunday was 12, the Babygirl actress had a lot to say against social media.

She told the panel: "'I won't let them be on Instagram. I have a 12-year-old right now who is chomping at the bit and wants to get into all of that. It's just that constant push, pull. I'd say a lot of parents would say the same thing. I think it’s keeping their confidence and their self-esteem intact."

Nicole and Keith are raising their daughters between Nashville and Australia, and also have homes in LA, NYC and London. At the AFI Life Achievement ceremony in April, Keith gave an incredible insight into his daughters' upbringing.

He said: "Our two girls, Sunny and Faith, are here tonight. And I get to see Nic being a mom. It's one of the most beautiful things. She's so loving." Keith also told the audienced: "She loves life. I've never met anyone who loves life. She also knows the importance of expressing feelings. I wasn't raised like this so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you baby."

On their strong unit, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are. We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco.

"And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."