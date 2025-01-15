The Traitors US season three reveals UK release date - and it’s sooner than you think

We can hardly believe that the third season of The Traitors will be all over on Friday - but fortunately, the US version is here to fill the void! The series, which follows the same format as the UK version except with a celebrity line-up, has already aired in the US, but we’ll be getting it very soon. Find out more…

It has been confirmed that The Traitors US season three will be released in the UK on Friday 24 January - right after the finale of the UK version - so you won’t need to wait to dive straight into a new series!

Stars including Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Bob the Drag Queen, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron, and Britney Spears’ ex-partner Sam Asghari will all be taking part.

© Peacock The Traitors is presented by Alan Cumming

Although we love seeing Claudia Winkleman as the shadowy host of the castle, the US version sees actor Alan Cumming take on the presenting role - in a host of seriously fabulous Scottish looks. Speaking about the new series, he said: "Come friend, come foe, come one, come all. To the Highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They'll take to the stage on invisible strings."

The current UK version of The Traitors is set to see a major rule change after it was revealed that in the finale, contestants won’t be able to say if they are a Faithful or a Traitor when leaving the show, leaving the remaining contestants to rely on their instincts if they decide to end the game.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Chrishelle is among the contestants

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at a Q&A, Claudia explained: "It's so smart of… the whole gang because it underlines the, 'You think you know how to play.' If any of you were gonna think, 'Come on, let's just go in the castle, let's play,' you might have a way of working it out, right? Whether you want to be a Traitor or a Faithful.

"This then takes away all of that and it goes back to the absolute main body of the show, which is trust and gut instinct. You're going to like the end, I hope. That's all I can say. It throws it all on its head."

© Getty Images Stephen Fry is rumoured to be taking part in the UK celebrity version

The UK version is also following in the footsteps of the US edition by introducing a celebrity-only version later in 2025. Although no names have been confirmed just yet, rumoured contestants include Daisy May Cooper, Stephen Fry, Bob Mortimer, Alan Carr, and Courteney Cox.