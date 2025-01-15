The Traitors fans are convinced of secret brother and sister duo in the castle

The Traitors viewers have learned from season two's twists and turns, namely the iconic, 'Paul just couldn't be my son… but Ross is,' line from Dianne that led us to realise that the contestants were able to keep secrets from the viewers as well as their fellow players.

As such, fans have been scouring for clues of family connections that we might have missed, with viewers guessing bonds including Francesca and Freddie being mother and son, Charlotte and Alexander being in a romance, and even Lisa being the mother of Alex. However, there is one fan theory that we have found particularly compelling…

Taking to X, one person wrote: "Frankie & Joe are related I am convinced!! There's something more to these 2 mark my words #TheTraitors." Another person added: "Wait why are you onto something?" A third posted: "There is def a resemblance!"

The original user replied adding: "Definitely! & I keep noticing they're together in scenes together walking around or sat next to each other… interesting."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Joe on The Traitors

The pair do share a resemblance, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and have been spotted sitting together on several occasions. However, while Joe claims to live in Southampton, and is originally from Yorkshire, Frankie is from East Sussex - so either the pair no longer live nearby to one another - or this is another false family theory.

In his first interview, Joe also alluded to having a brother growing up, but neglected to mention any sisters. He said: "It was my brother that was the one to slam the board down and storm off. Then again, I suppose I was the one winning, so I was just smug." Frankie doesn't mention any siblings.

Do you think the pair are related?

Of course, there have already been two siblings on the show, Armani and Maia. However, the pair agreed to tell their fellow contestants from the beginning after feeling like their physical similarities and mannerisms would give them away.

Do you think there are any more secret relationships in the castle?