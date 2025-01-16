The Traitors fans complain over 'worst result' after shocking episode 7

Divas down! The Traitors season three episode seven was perhaps the most eventful in the series so far, as it saw the contestants attempt to discover who out of a missing four people who murdered the night before following a gripping 'death match' set up by the Traitors - and saw the exit of two major players.

In the episode, it was eventually revealed that Fozia lost the final death match against Leon, with Leon, Alexander and Anna surviving the Traitors' test. As such, Fozia was greeted by Traitors Linda and Minah, who handed her the letter declaring her murder on the show.

WATCH: Are you enjoying season 3?

The moment was a particularly iconic one with viewers, who praised Minah's stoney faced approach to the murder, as well as Linda's sassy comment after Fozia told her that she "wasn't going to last" in the game, replying: "Get over it."

Sharing a snap of Minah, one person wrote: "She ate and left no crumbs," while another fan shared a photo of Fozia, writing: "We actually just lost as a nation. Diva down." A third person posted: "The entire face to face murder scene was a masterpiece, Fozia screaming that Linda’s time is up and Linda replying with ‘Get over it.'"

Minah in The Traitors episode 7

The death match led the Faithful gang to share new suspicions about one another, with many turning to Leanne and Alexander as their new suspects, while Minah's name was also dropped for the very first time by Leanne and Anna, with Anna suspecting that she was selected for the game after Minah asked her to look after her drink the night before.

Fozia left the show after losing the death match

However, it was ultimately Linda who was finally voted off by the round table, and fans were full of praise for her entire stint on the show, with one posting: "Linda offering herself on a platter to protect Minah.

"You don’t need friends when you’ve got traitors like Linda in your life," while another posted: "Obsessed with Linda running off like an escaped toddler after revealing she's a traitor."

Linda was finally voted out of The Traitors

Another fan added: "Gone but never forgotten. Our Oscar winning, BAFTA winning, National Television Award winning Linda. The world's best traitor that there ever has been #TheTraitors."

However, others were deeply disappointed that both Linda and Fozia, two major personalities on the show, left in the same episode, with one person posting: "Fozia and Linda both gone in one episode, this has to be the worst result in tv show history."