﻿
7 Photos | Film

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more

The BBC show has a huge fan following

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
You're reading

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more

1/7
Next

Drew Barrymore commemorates emotional return in celebratory new video
Francesca Shillcock
See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Death in Paradise fans are getting ready for the return of series 11 at the end of the year with a first-ever Christmas special. 

Although viewers have had to be very patient as they await new episodes, many have been lucky enough to see regular updates and behind-the-scenes snaps thanks to the cast sharing content on their Instagram accounts.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert drops major season 11 hint – and we're excited

Want to see what they're up to both on set and away from filming? Click through our gallery to find out how to follow some of the cast of Death in Paradise on Instagram…

 

Ralf Little

Ralf's certainly not shy on social media. The Neville Parker actor often receives praise for his witty commentary on Twitter, but on Instagram, @ralf.little, the actor keeps it light-hearted with his photos and videos.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares 'horrifying' video of audition

Most recently, Ralf shared a video telling his followers filming had been put on pause due to a storm. He captioned the video: "Work in the Caribbean they said. It'll be fun they said..." 

Loading the player...
2/7

WATCH: Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little look after stray puppy on set

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Joséphine Jobert

Joséphine Jobert confirmed she would be reprising her role as Florence Cassell for series 11 earlier this year. Fans are no doubt hoping they'll find out what really happened between her and Neville after series ten's major cliffhanger.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert is gorgeous in tiny crop top and shorts

Her Instagram, @josephinejobert_official, is another account that shares enviable pictures from her time in paradise and the actress previously posted this cool photo of her having fun on a quad bike away from filming.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Élizabeth Bourgine

French actress Élizabeth Bourgine plays restaurateur and mayor, Catherine Bordey, on Death in Paradise and has been a regular on the BBC drama since the beginning.

MORE: Death in Paradise introduces new cast member and juicy plot details for season 11

Her Instagram account, @elizabethbourgine, is dotted with gorgeous scenic pictures of France, where she lives, and Guadeloupe, of course.

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Danny John Jules

He might have left the show at the end of series seven, but Danny John-Jules remains a fan favourite among the cast and viewers are so excited to see his surprise cameo in the upcoming Christmas special.

MORE: Danny John-Jules reveals real reason he left Death in Paradise – as BBC show confirms comeback

You can find his Instagram here, @dannyjohnjules, where the actor often shares photos of his family, friends, and throwback photos from his career in showbiz.

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Tahj Miles

Tahj Miles joined the BBC drama for the tenth series as trainee officer, Marlon Pryce, and was an instant hit with viewers.

MORE: Ralf Little teases Neville's romance with Florence in Death in Paradise season 11

The actor is thought to be returning to the show for series 11 and by the looks of his Instagram, @TahjMiles, is already in Guadeloupe ready to start filming!

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Shyko Amos

Fans were devastated when Shyko Amos left her role as Ruby Patterson at the end of series nine, but fear not – if you're missing the actress on your screen you can keep up to date with what she's doing on Instagram, @shykoamos.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...