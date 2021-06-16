See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more

Death in Paradise fans are getting ready for the return of series 11 at the end of the year with a first-ever Christmas special.
Although viewers have had to be very patient as they await new episodes, many have been lucky enough to see regular updates and behind-the-scenes snaps thanks to the cast sharing content on their Instagram accounts.
Want to see what they're up to both on set and away from filming? Click through our gallery to find out how to follow some of the cast of Death in Paradise on Instagram…
Ralf Little
Ralf's certainly not shy on social media. The Neville Parker actor often receives praise for his witty commentary on Twitter, but on Instagram, @ralf.little, the actor keeps it light-hearted with his photos and videos.
Most recently, Ralf shared a video telling his followers filming had been put on pause due to a storm. He captioned the video: "Work in the Caribbean they said. It'll be fun they said..."