Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Márquez
From small, hidden designs to large statement ones, the Strictly Come Dancing pros have more tattoos than we realise...
-
Janette Manrara shares heart-melting update after husband Aljaz's shock Strictly exit
It Takes Two co-host Janette Manrara will no doubt have tugged on the heartstrings of many Strictly fans with the latest image she shared to her...
-
Oti Mabuse husband Marius' chic London home – take a tour
-
Celebrities react to Will Smith's shocking Chris Rock altercation
-
Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!