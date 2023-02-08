GMA3 star Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes candid comment about appearance Dr. Jennifer Ashton is one of the most popular faces on GMA3

Dr. Jennifer Ashton always blows us away on GMA3 with her incredible looks and glamorous appearance, but the TV star took to Instagram to share a candid insight.

Ahead of going live on screens across the United States, stylist Scott Waldman shared a small clip of Jennifer having her lipstick touched up. The star reshared the short clip on her own Stories and quipped: "It takes a village."

This is far from her first beauty confession, and in the video below she explains to fans a secret many would never have guessed.

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes surprise revelation about her hair

Loading the player...

Jennifer has been getting used to a lot of change on GMA3 recently, with the departure of her former co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes after it was discovered that the pair had been having an affair together.

The TV doctor has found her groove with new co-hosts, Rhiannon Alley and DeMarco Morgan, and during the week Jennifer revealed her hopes for the future of the show.

DISCOVER: GMA hosts' divorce stories explained - Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan and more

The trio of hosts discussed the Grammys celebrations and they raved about the various victors and the performances, with DeMarco particularly celebrating the 50 years of hip-hop tribute.

Rhiannon added: "Everyone was at home dancing in their living room, I love to see the audience, they were up dancing."

Jennifer opened up about the makeup process

This gave Dr. Ashton an idea as she posed to her co-hosts: "You guys, next year we should do the show from the Grammys. Just throwing it out there."

Her fellow hosts couldn't have agreed more and definitely seemed enthusiastic about the idea, and it wouldn't be out of reach for the show.

FASHION: GMA3's Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a lady in red rocking fitted pants and the boldest coat

READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton teases 'exciting things around the corner' - leaving fans intrigued

Not only does GMA often send reporters from their team to the red carpets for such shows, they've commandeered the backstage area as well.

In fact, it was only last year that the cast of GMA3, comprising at the time of Dr. Ashton, Amy, and T.J., attended the Oscars, presented by ABC, and interviewed the winners after the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.