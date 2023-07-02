Holly Willoughby shares clever perfume hack for longer lasting fragrance

This Morning's Holly Willoughby always looks so well put together with her glossy blonde bob and stunning dress sense, and now we know she smells good too thanks to her sharing a genius perfume hack with fans.

The mother-of-three shared a video to her Instagram Stories, that was originally posted on her brand Wylde Moon's feed, and it revealed the blonde beauty spritzing her perfume in her hair!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares her perfume hack

The slow mo shot revealed Holly misting her locks before moving down to her beck, and which we can personally confirm seems to make perfume last longer. Perhaps it's because the scent can slide off skin when it's sweating, but it grips to the hair better?

Fans shared their adoration for Holly's perfume, called The Wild, with one writing: "I love this..lasts forever as well," and another adding: "One of my favourite perfumes". A third simply wrote: "Love this scent."

The star has her own lifestyle brand

When the presenter first launched her fragrance, she wrote: "It’s here! My very first perfume (borrowed from) The Wild @wyldemoon …We can't take from Mother Nature, but we can borrow a little of her magic here and there… (borrowed from) The Wild enlivens the senses with notes of Bergamot, Geranium, Blackcurrant, Jasmine, Rose and Mint…

"I’ve been wearing this perfume since the day we got the scent just right and I can’t wait for you to wear it too… she’s super special … Available now in the WYLDE Boutique. @wyldemoon.

Holly shared a photo of herself at Glastonbury on her latest newsletter

"Scent marks memory in the most profound way. (borrowed from) The Wild transports you to the thick of nature - conjuring the heady aroma of a wild country garden after rainfall. I just love how it energises and invigorates."

Holly's website has 20% off this weekend, meaning fans can pick up her favourite fragrance for less.

© Instagram The star has a meticulous beauty routine

Sharing news of the sale, the brand's post read: "Our 20% sale has arrived, store-wide, across all of our luxury home fragrance products. We promise you've never experienced a scent like ours before, and it's time it was brought in to freshen up your home and make hosting a whole lot easier. 20% off the entire store, this weekend only. Shop the WYLDE MOON Boutique at the link in our bio.

MORE: Viewers concerned as Holly Willoughby struggles to speak on This Morning

The presenter's brand is on sale this weekend

As well as perfume, the star sells candles, diffusers and wax melts.

While Holly's personal brand is well within the luxury sector, she has been known to be drawn to a bargain or two and there are plenty of Willoughby-approved products that can be found on Amazon. For example, her favourite foundation that's under £10 from The Ordinary and her signature Burt's Bees lipstick.