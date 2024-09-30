Harper Beckham has the longest natural eyelashes - and we almost missed it

What a weekend it's been for the Beckham family! The entire clan headed to Paris to give their utmost support to their mother Victoria Beckham, as she presented her new SS25 collection at PFW.

WATCH: Harper Beckham’s Sweetest Photos With Her Brothers

Harper stole the show as she took her place FROW, with her father David Beckham, and brothers Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo. The teenager, who turned 13 earlier this year, wore a beautiful, pretty pink frock from her mother's eponymous fashion label, and stunning white sandals. She added a gold necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, and a Cartier bracelet.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Harper Beckham leaving for mother Victoria's fashion show

Beauty wise, the only Beckham daughter wore her enviable honey-blonde hair sleek and straight and her makeup was fresh, glowing, and natural.

© Getty Harper looked lovely alongside dad David

Speaking of her makeup; Harper featured on her big brother Brooklyn's Instagram feed moments after the show had finished, cosying up to her brother and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

© Brooklynbeckham Check out Harper's eyelashes!

In the snap, you can see Harper's lovely eyelashes, which are so long! She's so lucky.

Harper loves beauty

Harper regularly appears on Victoria's socials, showing fans how to apply makeup from her mother's Victoria Beckham Beauty range.

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old former Spice Girl remarked that Harper was 'obsessed with beauty and her favourite shop was Space NK. Telling Allure, she said: "Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty. We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”

© Instagram Harper beckham is obsessed with makeup and appears on her mother's Instagram with VBB products

Victoria also told Hello Fashion that Harper actually inspires the shade names in her beauty collection. She revealed: "Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly. It's such a fun and youthful shade."