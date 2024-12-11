21 empties our beauty experts finished in 2024 - from £2!

As beauty editors, experts and writers, our job is to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty, which means we're always using an ever-evolving line-up of products.

Post-testing, the products are always given to good homes in the form of lucky mums, beauty-loving friends and grateful neighbours, but every so often, we try a product so good we use it down to the very last drop.

Here HELLO!'s Beauty Collective shares all of the beauty products our team of experts finished in 2024.

Everything we finished in 2024

The sleep support: This Works 'Deep Sleep Beauty Soak', £28

"I’ve finished two tubs of these sleep-inducing bath soaks this year. Dubbed ‘neuro-cosmetics’ for their ability to alter brain chemicals, inducing calm, these not only made my skin soft, but blessed me with a peaceful sleep too." Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

For glowing skin: Murad 'Vita-C Glycolic Serum', £88

"I never skip serum in my routine and I’ve tried lots of formulations, but this has become a favourite. It contains two of skincare’s most sought-after ingredients - skin-smoothing glycolic acid and brightening vitamin C, making it extra powerful. Normally serum takes a while to make any changes, but this delivered glow to my skin in less than a week." Finished by beauty expert Donna Francis.

For super clean hair: MorrocanOil 'Scalp Balancing Shampoo for Dry Scalp', £22.45

"I'm not normally interested in scalp care, but Morrocanoil has changed my mind. When I used this clarifying shampoo, my hair stayed clean for several days longer than usual, feeling fresh and silky with no need for dry shampoo." Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

READ: How to treat a dry scalp in winter: expert tips and products for dryness & irritation

The natural deodorant: AKT 'Deodorant Balm', £21

"I've gone through three AKT deodorant tubes so far. It's a creamy balm that you warm up on your fingertips before applying to your armpits - a strange concept at first, but you quickly get used to it. Not only does it work an absolute treat, they smell so amazing, people often mistake it for perfume." Finished by Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer.

For refreshed skin: Rhode 'Pineapple Refresh', £28

"Rhode is loved by pretty much everyone right now and I can see why. Aside from the super luxe, fuss-free packaging that looks so good in your beauty cabinet, the products are genuinely very good. I've just finished the 'Pineapple Refresh' face wash and I'm so sad about it. It emulsifies the minute it hits the skin after you splash your face with water and it's super gentle, leaving your skin feeling so refreshed. It's also packed with pineapple enzyme which makes the skin's surface so bouncy after use." Finished by Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion and Beauty News Editor.

MORE FROM LAURA: How can I wear red lipstick in my 50s and beyond?

For skincare-loving teens: Kylie Skin 'Vanilla Milk Toner', £28

"I’ve tried all of Kylie Jenner’s skincare and I love every product. Most recently, I finished the toner and it left my skin moisturised and comfortable - perfect for a refreshing addition to my morning skincare routine, and a fab product if you have a teen keen to add to their regime without using active ingredients." Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

DISCOVER: Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics & more - are celebrity beauty brands worth the hype?

For morning energy: Neom 'Super Shower Power Body Cleanser', £30

"As the mornings get darker, I need something with extra oomph to wake me up and get me going for the day. I’ve already gone through two of these shower gels from Neom and they do the trick. Formulated with spearmint, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils it gently cleanses your skin while filling your bathroom with an invigorating fragrance.” Finished by Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer.

For shiny hair: Moroccanoil 'Frizz Shield Spray', £25.85

"This smells so good that a woman in the gym changing room asked to borrow it. Not only does it have Moroccanoil’s signature warming scent, it makes my hair feel soft, look shiny, plus it protects my mane from humidity, which was a godsend in the British weather. " Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

The luxury moisturiser: Trish McEvoy 'Gorgeous Skin Cream', £68

"I normally say you don’t need to spend a lot of money on a face moisturiser as there are so many great budget options. However, this is 100% worth spending your money on, especially if you’re 40 plus and your skin feels dehydrated. It’s packed with great ingredients such as niacinamide to help even skin tone and peptides and ceramides to keep skin hydrated. I was gutted when I finished it." Finished by beauty expert Donna Francis.

For taming frizz: Curlsmith 'Frizz Rescue Finishing Serum', £25

"My very curly but fine hair loves this finishing serum. Once I've finished styling, I always apply a little product to tame frizz, but oils tend to be too heavy, leaving my hair limp. This is the perfect formula to fight flyaways and add shine to curls and coils without weighing them down or leaving them looking greasy." Finished by Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer.

For healthy cheeks: Jones Road 'The Best Blush', £27

"‘Hitting pan’ on a blusher always feels like an accomplishment, but I was sad to reach the end of this rosy pink blush. It sweeps on like silk, gives a healthy flush of colour and feels featherlight." Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

The buttery cleanser: Skin Rocks 'The Cleansing Balm', £55

"If you are a beauty buff and have your finger on the pulse when it comes to new releases, you will already know about this viral cleansing balm that has fans going crazy for the buttery formula. I adore the bright, canary yellow shade of the product, coupled with the glorious Barbie pink pop, it just brings aesthetic joy every time I use it! Perfect for double cleansing, it melts down with ease after you rub it into your palms and simply lifts off any type of makeup you have, from heavy foundation to mascara." Finished by Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion and Beauty News Editor.

For smooth skin: Beauty Pie 'Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate Serum', from £44

"This serum has a reputation for being ‘liquid gold in a bottle’ and it lives up to the hype! It’s packed with 15 active ingredients, and in my 25 years experience testing products, my skin has never felt as good so quickly. Smoother, brighter and glowing. Definitely a new favourite staple. More please!" Finished by beauty expert Donna Francis.

For summer memories: Floral Street 'Arizona Bloom', from £29

"Summer was a washout in London this year, but this sunshiney scent brought the warm weather vibes. I sprayed it so liberally on all the gloomy days, my bottle was empty fast and I missed the grown-up take on coconut fragrances thanks to salted musk and black pepper." Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

The iconic cleanser: Emma Hardie 'Moringa Cleansing Balm', £51.95

"I'm obsessed with cleansing balms as they are so lovely to use, don’t make my skin feel tight and are oil-based, so are great at removing stubborn make up. This one smells gorgeous, has a lovely texture which is perfect for massage (which I try to do each time I cleanse) and comes with a cleansing cloth too." Finished by beauty expert Donna Francis.

For a flawless tan: Lucy Bee 'Naturally Glowing Self-Tan Mousse', £17.99

"As a redhead, I'm dubious about fake tan. I don't ever want to look orange (it would clash magnificently with my hair, after all) and I always worry about what ingredients are in it. Lucy Bee's mousse is so gentle. The foaming consistency is easily dispersed and sinks into the skin quickly. It doesn't leave me looking like a tangerine dream and it's formulated with coconut water and contains zero palm oil, so it's great for my skin, too." Finished by Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion and Beauty News Editor.

For your gym bag: ESPA 'Fitness Shower Gel', £27

"My favourite shower is the post-workout shower, and this body wash elevated the experience. Eucalyptus and lavender muddle together for a reviving blend that soothes the senses and feels like a reward for sweating it out." Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

The budget buy: Dove 'Advanced Repair Deeply Nourishing Body Wash', £2

"I’m the first person to jump at the chance to try a luxury body wash, but you’ll always find a reliable bottle of Dove on my shower shelf. It’s the perfect body wash for a no-nonsense cleanse first thing." Finished by Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer.

For down-there care: DeoDoc 'Intimate Daily Wash', £29

"DeoDoc was co-founded by Dr. Hedieh Asadi, who aims to dispel embarrassment about down-there care, by making stylish intimate health products that you’ll want to use. This gentle, softly scented wash is formulated to be the same level of PH as our vulva to avoid disruption and I’ll certainly miss it now it’s finished!" Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.

READ: When did 'down-there' care become so chic?

The celebrity scent: Kylie Minogue 'Darling', £11.41

"I thought my celebrity fragrance days were over until this came into my life. Kylie's pink-bottled perfume is a powdery floral scent that smells comforting and lasts all day long, despite the low price point. It's the perfect choice for pepping up dull days." Finished by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor.