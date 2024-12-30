The best hair masks, makeup and skincare our editors tried in 2024

2024 has been a bumper year for beauty. Every month it felt like a new edition of Rhode Beauty’s 'Lip Peptide' launched, and we've seen endless impressive newness from budget-friendly E.l.f and constant fresh drops from our friends at Sculpted by Aimee, too. That said, these six beauty discoveries are the ones our team of experts loved most…

The celebrity hair care: Cecréd, from £29

"Picking just one launch from the year is so tough but I have to give Queen Bey a notable mention with the launch of Cecréd, since it was so iconic. I did a little happy dance when I received the mailer with the products to test.

"There are a few products I love from the range, but during winter I've relied on the 'Clarifying Shampoo and Scalp Scrub' for a really thorough deep cleanse. Not only does it smell sensational, it contains gentle exfoliants and tea tree oil to remove any product build-up from your scalp without being too harsh.” Loved by Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer.

The glow giver: REN 'Radiance PHA Exfoliating Facial', £34

"The product I fell most in love with this year is REN's 'Radiance PHA Exfoliating Facial'.

"I'm an OG REN fan from back in the day (big up Moroccan Rose Body Oil) and love so many of their products and this new hard-working, multi-tasking exfoliating treatment has won a place in my beauty heart.

"I love to glow and this two-minute triple-action PHA exfoliating facial was formulated for sensitive skin with naturally derived PHA, pomegranate enzymes and pomegranate powder is amazing.

"This wonder potion helps with brightening, smoothing and refining skin texture. I'm a hard-working mum of twins, and the juggle is real, so I love to pop this facial treatment on while I’m in the bath, with a hair mask, having a soak and doing some box breathing breath work - it makes me feel like I've been to a spa, as I come out glowing and feeling refreshed." Loved by Ateh Jewel, HELLO! Beauty Expert.

The luxury eye makeup: Armani Beauty 'Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow', £31

"My favourite make-up item of 2024 is the Armani Beauty 'Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow'. I've slowly built a little collection (so many of the colours I was dying to try were always sold out!) and they aren't cheap, but the quality is definitely there.

"I wouldn't say it's quite a liquid-to-powder formula, but it's close, which is why I feel this fits right in the upper echelon of liquid eyeshadows. You get the ease of just drawing it on, but they won't crease, and you can always apply a dab on your hand and use a combination of them with a brush for a more elaborate look. My collection includes shades 10s, 9s, 18M, and 30M, a nice mix of shimmers and neutrals." - Loved by Beatriz Colon, HELLO! Writer.

The skin brightener: DoSe 'Azelaic Acid 10% Serum', £15

"I used to love an exfoliator for my face. I had troublesome, spotty skin in my youth and got into the habit of trying to scrub my skin smooth. The rougher and more abrasive it was, the better.

"I did this for years, not realising the incredible damage it can do to the delicate skin membrane. I shudder to think what I put my skin through.

"Modern skin products have a much more gentle and effective way of exfoliating the skin, with even more benefits to offer. Say hello to Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs). They've been around for a while, but it's only recently I've fully embraced them, discovering their full potential.

"AHAs are chemical exfoliants that gently help exfoliate, hydrate and even out skin tone, targeting age spots. Its great for ageing skin as it also helps to enhance collagen production. However, there is a wide variety of different AHAs and some are harder to tolerate than others.

"This year I discovered azelaic acid, which is easily tolerated by nearly everyone. In fact, it's great for sensitive skin or those who suffer from redness or even rosacea, as it has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. And it has all the other benefits that AHAs have, targeting dark spots and boosting collagen.

"I've now added this to my routine and use it twice a week in the evenings, followed by a facial oil. The one that I love is 'Azelaic Acid 10% Serum' by DoSe. It's amazingly well priced and a steal at £15." - Loved by Glyis Barber, HELLO! Columnist.

The skin perfector: Hourglass 'Vanish Airbrush Concealer', £35

"I had to think long and hard about the product that had made its way into my permanent stash in 2024. There have been some incredible new launches, but the one I don’t want to be without is actually a cult classic that I had never tried before this year.

"Hourglass 'Vanish Airbrush Concealer' is a joy to use. Pigmented, creamy and long-wearing with a unique doe-foot applicator that distributes product like a dream, I don't know how I went this long without trying it. The buildable formula blends into the skin seamlessly, and bonus points for the shades; Dune is my perfect match and I rarely get to say that for my South Asian skin!" - Loved by Sidra Imtiaz, beauty writer.

For a good hair day: K18 'Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask', £30

"Just like Sidra said, this was a hard decision, as due to my job as a Beauty Editor, I've tested so many great products this year and it was tricky to choose just one.

"I thought about which product made the biggest difference to not only my 'looks' but also the one that made me feel better. Not just more beautiful, but more confident.

"Hands down, it was the K18 'Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask' because it literally transformed my hair. It made it thicker, healthier, and glossier. And that made me feel happier, positive, and fearless.

"Perimenopause had made my hair fine and bleurgh. It was getting me down. But the wizardry behind this product (it basically rebuilds your hair from the inside out) transformed my hair and now it’s the thickest and healthiest it has ever been.

“A good hair day really can transform your outlook and this product helps you get there!” - Loved by Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert.

For naturally flushed cheeks: Pixi 'Sheer Cheek Gel', £14

"I've always been a powder blush person (Vieve's 'Powder Blush' and the Jones Road 'The Best Blush', in particular) but that changed this year when I tried Pixi's 'Sheer Cheek Gel', which gives a super natural flush to the skin, melting in perfectly with buildable colour.

"It gives a youthful glow while adding sheer colour, creating a healthier, more subtle look than my beloved powder blush, and a little goes a long way.

"I dab three blobs onto my cheeks, rub in with my fingers and I'm good to go. My preferred shade is the darkest hue, Flushed, but there are rosy pink shades too if you prefer that." - Loved by Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor.