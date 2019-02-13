With the coronavirus lockdown closing the doors to our favourite hairdressers and beauty salons, many of us are turning to box dyes, tinted hairsprays and more in a bid cover up our roots. They say blondes have more fun, but in this instance, blondes might just have more upkeep when it comes to maintaining their hair colour.

The likes of Princess Madeleine of Sweden, Lady Amelia Windsor, and Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer love their subtle blonde highlights. Meanwhile, Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is a big fan of white-blonde hair and the Duchess of Cornwall has mastered her silvery blonde locks to perfection. Here's our round-up of the royal blondes who will be struggling with their honey-hued hair during lockdown...

VIDEO: Royals with blonde hair

