Tana Ramsay cuts son Oscar's long blonde locks – fans all saying the same thing

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana marked the start of the summer by treating her youngest son to a haircut. The mother-of-five took her two-year-old to the hairdressers and couldn't help but show off his new look to fans on Instagram.

"Someone had a haircut... @oscarjramsay @gordongram," she simply captioned an adorable photo of Oscar, who was rocking a short haircut and a cute smile.

Friends and fans of Tana loved the new style, with many agreeing that it made him look older.

"He looks so much older!" wrote one, whilst a second agreed: "He’s growing so fast."

Oscar showed off his new haircut on Monday

A third remarked: "Oh my! You look even more handsome wee Oscar x," whilst a fourth compared the toddler to his famous dad: "Omg mini-Gordon!!! Soooo cute!"

Oscar's new cut comes just weeks after they celebrated his second birthday. At the time, proud mum Tana shared an adorable picture of the birthday boy on top of a slide and surrounded by Peppa Pig balloons.

"Peppa Pig and Sunshine, what more could you want for a 2nd Birthday?! Happy Birthday little one x @gordongram @oscarjramsay."

Up until now the youngster has rocked longer hair

Last year, the 46-year-old opened up to HELLO! about her youngest son, revealing he is "a blessing to us all".

"Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all. He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them," she said.

"Being an older parent and having done this before, you have a way of sitting back and relaxing more and laughing with them. The other thing for me is I had four of age four and under, so to have one is certainly easier."