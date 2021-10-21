Jennifer Aniston shares incredible hair transformation journey that leaves fans divided

Jennifer Aniston left fans seriously divided as she shared a post on Instagram showing off her hair journey throughout the years.

The star posted a series of pictures of herself spanning the length of her career, from even before Friends to the current day with The Morning Show.

The throwbacks all highlighted how much her hair had changed, and she used it to also talk about her new hair care brand, LolaVie.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston goes backstage at The Morning Show

"Choose your player, hair edition…@lolavie #TBT," she wrote in the caption, and fans really had a hard time choosing which hair era they liked best.

"Rachel hair FOR SURE," one commented, while another said: "KATE MOSLEY HAS MY HEART WITHOUT MAKING ANY EFFORT AND THAT'S IT!"

A third added: "where is the all of the above option? AHAH," as another just wrote: "when jen posts my mood changes immediately, now I'm happy." Many others continued to list off their favorites, from Picture Perfect to The Morning Show.

Fans found it hard to choose which of Jennifer's hair eras they liked best

The actress has been celebrating the launch of LolaVie with several hair-centric posts recently, while also including a lot more glimpses of life at home.

She recently delighted fans with a special post commemorating a milestone celebration, that being a year with her dog Lord Chesterfield.

To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appeared to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.

The first snap showed Jennifer wrapped only in her bedding, whilst Lord Chesterfield took centre stage. Another saw the pup adoringly sleeping next to the actress' endless legs.

The actress celebrated a year with her dog Lord Chesterfield

"One year with my lovable, squeezable, I'll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield," the 52-year-old captioned the post.

