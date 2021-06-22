GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton wows co-star T.J. Holmes with chic hairstyle

Dr. Jennifer Ashton won huge praise for her leather dress on Tuesday's Good Morning America – but her co-star T.J. Holmes was particularly enamoured with her gorgeous hair.

The 52-year-old looked incredible in her figure-hugging sleeveless black and white dress as she shared a behind-the-scenes clip during a commercial break.

With her short blonde locks styled in perfect curls, Jennifer revealed that T.J. was full of compliments.

"He just told me that I'm having a good hair day," she said to her followers in the clip.

T.J. can then be heard off-camera saying: "It's particularly fantastic. It's not like a random day, it's just particularly fantastic [today]." To which Jennifer replied: "It did take a massive amount of professional help I'm not going to lie."

Fans were also in agreement, with one commenting: "Your hair is looking truly beautiful," with Jennifer then giving a shout-out to her hairstylist Gregg, responding: "That's thanks to @boudoir.hair Gregg works so hard on my very difficult hair every day!"

Jennifer looked gorgeous in her leather dress - and T.J. loved her hair

A second said: "Concur! Great hair day." Others were in love with Jennifer's eye-catching frock, with one writing: "Nice outfit and shoes today. Not that you don't kill it every day." Another added: "Love your dress! You look amazing as always."

Jennifer is in great shape and finds any time she can to squeeze a workout into her busy schedule, even if it means exercising moments before she goes on air.

Last week, the physician shared a clip of herself giving her glutes a workout whilst wearing a gorgeous white dress.

Fans went wild for Jennifer's appearance

Kicking off her heels, Jennifer added a black resistance band under her feet and around her ankles and slowly walked along the corridor, stretching her legs apart and then bringing them back together as she moved.

"You know when people say they have to find any chance they can to workout at work…" she said as she performed her exercise.

Explaining the benefits, she added: "This activates the glutes, lifts the booty. Straight legs with a black resistance band. My daughter, who is a Division One ice hockey player told me this."

