Kelly Ripa looks so different in 90s throwback photo - and you should see her hair

Kelly Ripa left fans doing a double-take when she shared a then-and-now set of photos on Instagram.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was presenting with Dondré Whitfield, who was standing in for Ryan Seacrest.

But many fans forgot that they were co-stars on All My Children and have a longstanding friendship.

Kelly reminded them with a snapshot of them on set today and then a throwback from way back when - and they both looked so different.

Kelly rocked a bold 90s hairstyle while Dondré showcased a full head of hair.

She captioned the post: "30 years of friendship enters the Matrix today on #live ! @alldondre brings his A game, vintage pics, and #keanureeves (swipe to see us in 91') I brought my signature awkward pose. You're welcome."

Kelly delighted fans with the throwback

Fans instantly began commenting and wrote: "Awwwwwww dat vintage pic is everything," and actress Holly Peete said: "That last picture had me dead."

Dondré chimed in too and said: "Lol. I love you sis," to which Kelly responded. "That was fun. Love you more."

While Kelly may look different thirty years down the line, she still appears to be drinking from the fountain of youth.

Just recently, she turned heads when she showed off her washboard abs after a gruelling workout.

Kelly still manages to look as gorgeous as ever

In the picture, Kelly was dressed in a black crop top paired with an oversized T-shirt, and was seen lifting it up to showcase her toned abs.

Mom-of-three Kelly works out every day and supports this healthy way of life with a balanced diet.

The star's dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! earlier in the year.

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings.

"If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

