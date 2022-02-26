Catherine Zeta-Jones divides opinion with glamorous hair photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared two jaw-dropping photos with her four million Instagram followers on Friday, and fans were left completely divided.

One image showed the Welsh actress with dark raven locks, the other with lighter-hued hair, and she asked fans: "Dark hair or light? Which is your favourite [love heart-eyed emoji]."

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones goes skinny dipping in her own luxury pool

Her followers did as they were asked and shared their honest opinions on the star's two very different looks. "Dark is your signature," wrote one, with another agreeing: "Dark for sure." A third concluded: "Dark 1000 per cent."

Others were more taken with Catherine's light hair, leaving comments like: "Light is softer" and: "Light like your heart."

Catherine's fans couldn't decide about her hair colour

Many of Catherine's loyal following concluded that she looks great no matter what her hair colour, and we can't help but agree! "Amazing either colour," added one and: "No matter what you do, you'll always be beautiful."

Both of the photographs were throwbacks to Catherine's younger years but not that anyone could tell because the star still looks the same today at age 52.

One fan pointed out the star's likeness to her daughter Carys, 18, in one of the snaps and it’s not the first time that the similarities have been highlighted.

Her daughter is also trying to follow in her mother's footsteps with a passion for acting.

Catherine with her 18-year-old daughter Carys

On Carys' 18th birthday, Catherine wrote: "Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you.

"Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you.

"That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years."

Catherine shares her daughter with her husband and fellow Hollywood star Michael Douglas and the pair have been married for over two decades. The celebrity couple are also parents to 20-year-old son Dylan.

