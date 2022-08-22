Kate Hudson's family soon to be divided as son Ryder will move coasts for college The Almost Famous star is a doting mother-of-three

Kate Hudson is a doting mom to three children, and her firstborn will soon be flying the nest. Ryder, 18, will be moving out of the family home for the first time to attend college, and what's more, he will be going far away.

His former stepfather Matt Bellamy - who he has remained incredibly close to - revealed over the weekend that Ryder is set to attend New York University.

Ryder will be moving from West to East coast, and is no doubt excited for the big change.



Doting mom Kate has admitted on several occasions that she isn't looking forward to her oldest child leaving, but is incredibly proud of him.

The Fabletics founder recently broke the news in an emotional message which accompanied a video featuring her oldest and middle sons. In the clip, Ryder and Bingham, 11, were rocking out and showing off their musical talent.

The caption by Kate read: "My boys. What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time. @mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We’re gonna miss you big time." She then added a crying emoji and "#offtocollege #guessthesong".

Kate Hudson's son Ryder is moving to New York City

Over the weekend, Ryder was supported by his mom, Matt, and Kurt Russell, who all came out to watch him perform in his band in LA. Matt shared several photos from the event on social media, alongside the caption: he wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He's off to @nyuniversity next week, can't believe it. Very proud of my boy!"

Matt and Ryder - whose father is musician Chris Robinson - are incredibly close, with the Muse star having helped raise him during his relationship with Kate.

Kate shares ten-year-old son Bingham with Matt, and went on to welcome daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujiawa. Matt, meanwhile, went on to welcome daughter Lovella in 2020, with Elle Evans, who he married in 2019.

Kate's family are incredibly close

Kate previously opened up about her relationship with her exes, revealing that she felt very lucky with such a supportive setup.

She told Women's Health in 2021 while discussing the blended family: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.'

"I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other." "I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads," the Almost Famous star added. "I trust them."

