Ginger Zee reveals bold hair transformation – and she looks so different The GMA star has cut in some bangs!

Ginger Zee has unveiled a stunning new look after being bedbound with a nasty illness.

The GMA meteorologist is fighting fit again and decided to switch up her appearance after taking inspiration from Lily Collins after binging her hit Netflix show, Emily In Paris while recovering from the flu.

Ginger took to Instagram on Friday to show off her gorgeous new hairstyle after having choppy bangs cut – and she looks so different!

Wearing her hair straight instead of her natural curly style, Ginger beamed at the camera as she posed for a selfie. Her hair color also appears to have had a refresh as her locks looked slightly darker than usual, with her bangs perfectly framing her face and drawing attention to her piercing blue eyes.

Revealing the inspiration behind her new 'do, Ginger captioned the post: "I'm calling them 'flu bangs' — because I'm so grateful I survived.

"Life is short, cut bangs also, I may or may not have watched all 3 seasons of @emilyinparis when I was sick & had a little @lilyjcollins inspiration— no trauma here, just flu."

Fans love Ginger's bangs

Ginger's GMA co-stars and her followers were quick to react to her sassy new style. Robin Roberts commented: "You make everything look good!" One fan said: "Adorable."

A second added: "These look so cute on you, love it!" A third added: "I love your flu bangs, you look fabulous!" A fourth wrote: "They make a great disguise for you Ginger. I almost didn’t recognize you. We're all glad you're feeling better."

Ginger returned to work on GMA this week after being forced to stay home while battling a 103 fever.

Ginger has naturally curly hair

Sharing an update on her health last week, Ginger captioned a photo of herself lying in bed: "When that influenza A light hits you just right… I haven't moved from bed in 48 hours but this tamiflu is helping. I actually see light and have now gone 10 hours without a fever. I got laid out by this one.

"Thankful for a supportive @benaarontv & @roofustee who have been caring for our sick boys while I lay useless in bed. Sending everyone healthy sunny vibes cause this storm is gonna pass."

