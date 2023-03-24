This Olaplex hair treatment set is on sale - but hurry, it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There’s a reason why Olaplex is ridiculously popular with everyone from Kim Kardashian to professional stylists – but it’s not exactly the cheapest hair care option, so we're always looking for Olaplex on sale!

And if you're a fan already or have always wanted to try the famous hair products, we’ve found an amazing set including four of Olaplex’s top-selling haircare heroes that's on sale right now on Amazon and Lookfantastic.

Worth a whopping $90 (£84), you can shop it on sale for $52.70 (£48) on Lookfantastic.com.

We’ve also tracked it down on Amazon, where it’s similarly priced with speedy delivery!

WORTH $90: Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit, from $53 / £48

Or, you can shop Kim Kardashian's fave treatment, Olaplex No 3, on it's own at a discount, too.

KIM KARDASHIAN LOVES: Olaplex No3 Hair Perfector, $24.99 / £17.79 (WAS $30)

The best-selling Hair Perfector has been reduced from $30 to $24.99 (£17.79).

Shoppers are raving about the full Olaplex set with one Amazon reviewer saying, "This MAGIC removed a year’s worth of hair sins. I had heard the recommendations from coworkers, Youtube, friends, family, etc. After several months of hesitation because of the price tag I finally caved in and ordered this kit.

"OH MY GOSH. LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHANG!!!...Hair miracles are possible, y’all. With these magic potions. Take your hair game to the next level and just buy it, especially if you’re an ex-emo hair abuser like me. This is WORTH YOUR MONEY!!!!!”

The Hair Repair Treatment Kit includes a quartet of Olaplex must-haves: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, to repair and rebuild hair bonds; No.3 Hair Perfector, a treatment to reduce breakage and visibly strengthen your locks for a better look and feel; No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, to moisturize and repair as you cleanse; and No 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, which helps to leave your hair stronger than ever.

Basically, everything you’ll need to jumpstart healthier looking hair ASAP.

