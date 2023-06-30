Margot Robbie is unrecognizable in teen throwback - and you should see her hair

We are not sure how Barbie would feel about this look! Long before Margot Robbie was making waves on red carpets and creating box office blockbusters, she was a regular teenager with a passion for Harry Potter.

The 32-year-old Wolf of Wallstreet actress was left red-faced when a throwback photo of herself was shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live several years ago - and the clip and the snapshot below are too good to miss.

When the image was placed behind her, Margot audibly gasped and confessed: "Literally, the most embarrassing photo of my whole life," as the audience giggled.

WATCH: Margot Robbie is unrecognizable in teen photo shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live - see her reaction

Margot was in bed reading a Harry Potter book, with a blanket over her knee and a cup of tea in her hand. She wore a pair of reading glasses and braces on her teeth and her short, black hair was slicked back.

Margot's long, blonde tresses were nowhere to be seen and even the host of the show confessed: "I almost didn't recognize you."

© Jimmy Kimmel Live Margot said the teenage photo was so embarrassing

The star confessed that she didn't even need the glasses and that she had "lied" to get them to look like Harry Potter. Fast forward 20 years, and Margot is styling it out as Barbie in the movie.

In an interview with Vogue, she was asked if she owned a Barbie as a youngster and she confessed: "I don't think I did." She revealed that she and her cousin would prefer to make forts and play with trucks.

© MEGA Margot and Ryan filming scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California

When asked what compelled her to produce and star in the live-action Barbie movie, Margot answered: "It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that. This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”

The highly-anticipated movie is set for release in the US on July 21 with Ryan Gosling playing Ken.

© Getty Images Margot wowed during the Barbie press tour

The synopsis for the film reads: "Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans."

It is the first-ever live-action Barbie movie and Margot has said it has an "unexpectedly deep" plot.

© Getty Images The two are a picture perfect Barbie and Ken

The film is being directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig who is sure to inject some of her signature deadpan humor into the film.

Ryan has already received rave reviews over his appearance as Ken, but said playing the character wasn't something he had ever thought about. "Ken wasn't really on my bucket list," he said. "But in fairness, I don't have a bucket list. So I thought I'd give it a shot."

© Getty Images Ryan didn't ever see himself playing Ken

He had previously confessed while at the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon that: "I only knew Ken from afar," and that: "I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest, I doubted my Kenergy," however, he said: "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

He added: "It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, wearing bespoke neon outfits, and rollerblading down Venice Beach."