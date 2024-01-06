Eva Longoria rocks incredible new look as she 'steps it up' for awards season

Eva-va-voom! Eva Longoria looked stunning on Friday January 5 as she made an appearance at the La Cena Los Angeles event celebrating Latino creatives in film and television – and rocked a completely new look.

The 48-year-old actress wowed onlookers with shaggy parted bangs that gave a grunge appearance to her sleek black one-shouldered maxi dress that featured a thigh-high split giving her opportunity to show off black strappy sandals.

But the Flamin' Hot director revealed that the transformation was only temporary as she was actually wearing a wig, before telling People that she made the call because "it's award season — people are stepping it up".

© Rodin Eckenroth Eva Longoria attends La Cena Los Angeles at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 05, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Eva has been in Los Angeles lately as she steps into the awards conversation with her directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, but she recently let HELLO! into her new, dream, home in Spain which she and husband Jose Baston had been searching for for years.

“I’ve been looking for a place in Marbella for the past five years,” she revealed as she showed off the stunning villa, renovated by her friend, architect and interior designer Nicolás Escanez. “I don’t have a schedule here. My days are full of activities – paddle tennis, the beach, lunch, drinks, socializing… in fact, they’re full to the brim, but with things I really enjoy.”

© HELLO! Eva and her son Santi at their new home in Marbella

"The first time I came to Marbella, two decades ago, it was love at first sight. I said to myself: ‘Some day I’ll live here'. Later, we set up the Global Gift Foundation, and this is where [actor] Antonio Banderas, my best friend [actress and philanthropist] María Bravo and I held the first gala," Eva continued.

“Five years ago, I said to Nico, who’s very clued-up about property: ‘When you see the right place, let me know.’ I viewed a few places, but nothing was quite what I wanted. Finally, in early 2023, this house came on the market. It needed refurbishing, but it had just the size and location I was after. So, taking advantage of the fact that I was in Barcelona filming, I came down and bought it that same day.”

© HELLO! Eva spends her time between LA and Spain

The mom-of-one also shared what was most important to her when she was house-hunting: A garden and swimming pool for her son, Santi, five.

"I wanted a garden for my son to play in, and a swimming pool because he’s always swimming. And, of course, a big kitchen. In all my homes, I have a kitchen with a huge island, where everyone can sit together and have a glass of wine and nibbles while I cook. I love the kitchen – it’s always the heart of the house. And the one here is the best of all," she admitted.