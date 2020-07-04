﻿
Celebrity hair transformations revealed as hairdressers finally reopen

Jenni McKnight
ruth-langsford-hair
Photo: © Instagram
The day has finally come when we can wave goodbye to our split ends, say adios to our greys and utter a huge bonjour to bouncy, beautiful hair now that salons have at last reopened. It's been a long, long time coming but as soon as we were given the green light, you can bet we grabbed our phones and dialled that all-important number to book the earliest appointment we could – summer isn't over yet! We weren't the only ones either as celebrities have been showing off their hair transformations all over social media – some have even completely overhauled their style, we’re looking at you, Myleene Klass. Let's take a look at some celebs who have already had the chop…

Ruth Langsford

The This Morning star was up bright and early on Saturday – 7am! – to visit her loyal hairdresser Leo Bancroft's salon in Weybridge, to "get my blonde on". Ruth's hair was noticeably lighter, with her signature fringe now perfectly framing her face, and not a split end in sight! 

MORE: Loose Women's Saira Khan forced to defend lockdown hair

storm-keating-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Storm Keating

Ronan Keating's wife Storm felt "like a new woman" after being the first customer in her hairdressers chair on Saturday morning. Sharing the results on Instagram, Storm happily revealed her freshly-highlighted locks. Although it appears she opted for just a trim as her hair still looks lusciously long. 

myleene-klass-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Myleene Klass

Myleene probably had one of the most dramatic transformations we’ve seen – ditching her long dark locks for a choppy blonde bob – we love it! Sharing a pouty photo on Instagram, she simply captioned the snap: "Hurr." Needless to say, her followers were all in agreement that her new look is fierce!

lucy-meck-hair-transformation
Photo: © Instagram
Lucy Mecklenburgh

New mum Lucy Mecklenburgh had a subtle change but you can certainly notice the difference. Her colour has been revived and there is now a clear difference in her ombre tones. She also had a good two inches chopped and the length now looks much more uniform just above her shoulders.

MORE: Princess Eugenie is rocking a lighter hair look - and it looks gorgeous

piers-morgan-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Piers Morgan

It's not just the ladies who have taken full advantage of the hair salons reopening – Piers Morgan paid a Saturday morning visit to his local Daniel Galvin in Kensington. Sharing the process on Instagram, Piers thanked his hairdresser for restoring "my head to vaguely camera-ready status". 

