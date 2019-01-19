You won't believe how long Victoria Beckham spends working out every day The fashion designer follows a 'disciplined' routine

Victoria Beckham has shared the details of her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine, revealing that it’s what makes her happiest. The fashion designer spends two hours every morning working out, but says it is something she has to do to sustain her busy lifestyle.

Her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," Victoria told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine.

Victoria Beckham runs 7km on the treadmill every day

This is followed by a session with a personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she revealed, explaining that while she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but may take time out to take her children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to school on weekdays.

STORY: Here's proof that Victoria Beckham always sticks to her healthy diet

However, while many of us would dread exercising that much, Victoria insists that the routine is "a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it".

Victoria said she finds her healthy lifestyle empowering

Victoria often shares details of her healthy lifestyle, and recently revealed that she was considering going vegan after taking her family out for a plant-based meal. The 44-year-old doesn’t indulge even after her two-hour workouts, instead choosing to drink apple cider vinegar each morning, before breakfasts including green smoothies, homemade cereals, or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

STORY: Victoria Beckham makes new announcement about her latest adventure

The former Spice Girls singer has previously said she finds her routine "empowering", saying it wasn’t about the way she looked, but it gave her a mental health boost too. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day," Victoria told The Guardian. "It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.