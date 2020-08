Michelle Pfeiffer wows fans with rare swimsuit selfie at 62 - see how amazing she looks The actress has been married to David E. Kelley for 26 years

Michelle Pfeiffer has posted a knockout swimsuit selfie to her Instagram, leaving fans in disbelief that she’s 62-years-old.

The Batman Returns actress treated her followers to a sun-filled photo from her new, $22 million Pacific Palisades home where she was soaking up the rays by her pool.

Wearing a navy swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat, and oversized sunglasses Michelle looked chic and age-defying.

Her fans couldn’t help but comment on her youthful appearance. "You look no different to when you filmed Scarface," one wrote, referring to the 1983 movie.

Others said: "You don’t age - stunning," and plenty more gushed about how "gorgeous" and "natural" she looked.

Michelle - who has two grown Claudia, 27, and Jon, 26 with TV producer husband David E. Kelley, 64 - only recently moved into her new multi-million dollar pad, and she’s sure to get plenty of use out of the stunning gym inside.

She keeps in shape with yoga, pilates and running, and revealed to her fans that she loves a bit of a dance workout on her treadmill too.

In addition she ensures she eats well. Michelle used to follow a plant-based diet, but told The Sunday Times Style supplement that she is now "paleoish" after going through "a vegan phase."

This means her Paleo diet revolves around mostly fish, leans meats, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts.

Her happy marriage to David likely contributes to her glowing skin and youthfulness too, as on her 25th wedding anniversary she told her Instagram followers that he makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the room”.

The lovebirds met in 1993 on a blind date, where they went bowling! Ten months later they were husband and wife.

Michelle had been in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia, when she met David and their son, John was born nine months after they tied the knot.

