A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's weight loss secret revealed

A Place in the Sun: Home or Away host Jasmine Harman shocked fans in February 2019 when she revealed she had lost a huge 20lbs in just five months.

Sharing her before and after pictures with her Instagram followers, the 45-year-old star revealed she has completely changed her lifestyle by starting exercising at the gym and adopting a healthier diet.

Jasmine looks fantastic in both before and after photos, wearing the exact same swimming costume as she poses on a beach. The star looks noticeably slimmer in the recent snap, with a flatter stomach and more sculpted arms. So how did she do it?

Mum-of-two Jasmine wrote at the time: "Can you spot the difference? One was in August, and one is now! I've lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again 5 months ago, along with eating more whole #vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread."

The Channel 4 star shared a side-by-side comparison

She continued: "I feel great and I'm sticking with it, slowly but surely getting to my goal. A lot of people have said I've lost too much weight and I’ve lost my curves... well hopefully now you’ll see that is not true! Both photos are un-retouched! I'm hoping this will motivate those looking for a long term lifestyle change! And thanks so much to all those who have inspired me!"

There was plenty of praise from her fans who were inspired by her new lifestyle. One posted: "You're my motivation! You’re seriously looking so healthy and amazing," while another said: "Wonderful. Many congratulations. That's awesome."

One follower warned her about getting carried away with dieting, saying: "Well done Jasmine, you look amazing. Don't take it too far though, stay healthy and don't get too thin!" While others liked the star with curves and on the slimmer side, saying: "Stunning then, stunning now Jasmine."

Jasmine has often posted about her love of vegan food online, revealing she is a big fan of mushroom-based dishes. The star has been a vegetarian since she was a child, but went vegan in 2014 after becoming a mum.

Jasmine looks incredible in a recent snap from filming A Place In The Sun

She told Your Healthy Living: "I don’t think I would have coped as well with the last four years of interrupted sleep (as a mum of small children who don’t like sleeping) without the energy boost I get from my vegan diet.

"I lost all my baby weight much sooner after my second pregnancy (as a vegan). I was back in my jeans after two to three weeks! My skin is much more naturally glowing and youthful."

