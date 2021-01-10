Inside Kelly Ripa's family's luxury log cabin amid mystery over star's work return The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is married to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos looks to have been staying at a luxury log cabin over the past few days and paid tribute to his wife while watching Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday.

The Riverdale star shared a photo on Instagram of his TV inside the spacious cabin, showing Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest on the screen.

"Morning with my quarantine crush," Mark wrote alongside the picture.

It is not known whether Mark was on his own during the trip, or whether Kelly and her children went out to join him later in the week.

On Thursday and Friday, fans were left confused after Live with Kelly and Ryan revealed that the two episodes had been pre-recorded, meaning that the mother-of-three could well have gone to meet Mark.

Fans took to Instagram to speculate why there were two pre-recorded episodes, and many thought it could be to do with Ryan's American Idol commitments.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos shared a glimpse inside their log cabin

Whatever the reason, the shows went down a treat with viewers, and Kelly and Ryan will no doubt be back to recording live on Monday.

Kelly and Mark have both returned to work following their Christmas break with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

The celebrity couple enjoyed quality time with their family following four months apart, while Mark was working on the latest series of Riverdale in Vancouver.

Kelly and co-star Ryan Seacrest had pre-recorded the last two shows of Live last week

Due to the pandemic, Kelly and her kids were unable to travel and see Mark during his work trip, but they regularly video called each other, and celebrated Thanksgiving virtually.

Until Live with Kelly and Ryan returned to the studio in September, the presenters had been hosting the programme from home.

Kelly's family made regular appearances on camera during this time, and Mark even filled in for Ryan on several occasions, co-hosting with his wife.

Kelly and Mark with children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The former All My Children stars - who met on the hit soap – enjoyed the quality time they spent together during this time period.

Mark is regularly away from home filming and the pandemic allowed the entire family to be under one roof for several months.

Kelly admitted it was something they weren't used to, but embraced, during a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after Mark went to Vancouver.

