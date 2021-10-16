After a break-up many of us might just curl up on the sofa with a tub of ice cream, but not Rylan Clark-Neal as the presenter instead started hitting the gym.

And on Saturday, he showed off the results of his hard work with some unbelievable before-and-after photos. The It Takes Two presenter has been working with Scott Morrison, the founder of the Six Pack Revolution, and he was clearly getting results. From the photos, it appears the 32-year-old has been working on his back, with it significantly bulking out from the two weeks that he had been training.

The first picture showed Rylan looked fairly lean, but in the second photo the star had built up a lot of muscle.

He kept his caption brief, only writing: "2weeks in @iamscottharrison."

But the post still sparked a huge response in the comments, as fans rushed to praise the presenter for his transformation.

"Good work," complimented one, while a second added: "Looking good Mr = Feeling good," and a third enthused: "GO ON!"

The hard work is paying off for Rylan

Several others were left speechless posting strings of heart, flame and clapping emojis.

His fitness push has coincided with the star making some major decisions following his split from husband Dan Neal, with him now dropping his hyphenated last name from his social media accounts.

Similarly, it seems the star also asked the BBC to remove his married name from the credits of Strictly: It Takes Two, which he hosts alongside Janette Manrara. While the dancer was listed by her full name, Rylan appeared by just his first name.

He was also notably without his wedding ring, which he had continued to wear for some time following the split.

Rylan and Dan split in the summer

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

Rylan, 32, confirmed the end of their marriage back in June. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

