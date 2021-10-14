Rylan Clark-Neal shares peek inside stunning new home as he reveals how day took a bad turn The presenter split from husband Dan Neal during the summer

Rylan Clark-Neal gave fans a rare sneak peek inside his stunning new Essex mansion on Wednesday as he revealed his excitement over some new purchases.

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal makes heartbreaking change with latest TV appearance following split from husband

The star, who presents Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show, It Takes Two alongside Janette Manrara, showed off a Christian Louboutin and a Victoria Beckham Beauty bag situated on a gorgeous grey staircase.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal gives sneak peek inside new Essex home

The staircase appears to be different from the one in the home he used to share with his former partner Dan Neal, which could mean that the presenter has decided to move out of their marital home.

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal shares cryptic post about people taking 'advantage'

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal faces another setback following marriage split

"Not a bad day," he wrote alongside the picture shared in his Stories.

Rylan showed off his recent purchases, which were situated on a gorgeous staircase

He then filmed a brief video, which showed part of the house's grand entrance, with chandelier included, and revealed his day had taken a turn.

"Oh, oh," he said to the camera as he flashed a parking ticket.

Rylan's shopping spree comes just days after he made the decision to remove his hyphenated married name from his social media accounts following his split from Dan.

Similarly, it seems the star also asked the BBC to remove his married name from the credits of Strictly: It Takes Two. While the dancer was listed by her full name, Rylan again appeared by just his first name during Tuesday night's show.

Rylan's staircase inside his former marital home is different from the one he showed off on Wednesday

He was also notably without his wedding ring, which he had continued to wear for some time following the split.

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

Rylan, 32, confirmed the end of their marriage to Dan back in June. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."