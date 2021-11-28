Ruth Langsford wows fans with incredible new fitness regime The This Morning star is raising her workout game!

Ruth Langsford shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her workout regime with fans at the weekend – and it's fair to say she was a knockout!

The stylish presenter took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself working out. The mum-of-one posted an awe-inspiring montage of boxing moves, all set to Eye of the Tiger from Rocky.

Wearing sunglasses and an all-black outfit along with her red boxing gloves, Ruth boxed her way towards the camera and then bobbed and weaved with her trainer Frank.

The star punched and kicked at the pads Frank wore to protect his hands before finally – and we think jokingly – punching him out of the frame!

Ruth captioned the clip: "Fighting fit today!! Knockout training session with @fitwithfrank ….he’s learned not to mess with the Langsford! #training #fitness #boxing."

The This Morning co-host's followers rushed to compliment the star in the comment section of the post. One quipped: "Wow. Impressive. Remind me not to get into a fight with you!!"

Ruth often walks her dog Maggie as well as running

Others wrote: "Great video… boxing is the best workout for fitness," and: "Go Ruth, you really are doing amazing. Your level of fitness is incredible."

Another simply commented: "Yassssss," adding three boxing glove emojis.

The 61-year-old is keen on keeping fit, and often brings her dedicated followers on her health journey, sharing glimpses into her workout routine and efforts to eat healthily.

The star is married to her co-star Eamonn Holmes

In last year's first lockdown, the star even took up skipping when she was unable to go to the gym, and she regularly walks her rescue dog Maggie as well as being a devotee of Couch to 5K.

Earlier this month, Ruth revealed that she is on a mission to drink more water, as she shared a new post featuring a motivational water bottle, with markings and encouraging slogans at regular intervals to let her know how much she has consumed and inspire her to hydrate more.

The TV star shared a photo of the bottle to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned: "I'm going to try!"

