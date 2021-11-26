Ruth Langsford looks lovely in slim-fit trousers and sparkles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has been giving us some serious festive fashion inspiration of late, showcasing yet another glamorous party look on Thursday.

The 61-year-old star took to her Instagram account to unveil her latest style pick, the 'Sparkle Tunic Shirt' from her QVC range, which she paired with some uber chic, slim-fit trousers. Chatting to camera in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, Ruth told fans: "Join me & @officialjackiekabler tonight on @qvc I will be showing you my new sparkle tunic shirt".

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows in festive sparkles

Unfortunately, the blouse instantly sold out when she launched it on the QVC website – but keep checking back for new stock as sizes have been known to reappear!

One fan commented: "Looking good Ruth" while another posted: "Love your shirt" and a third declared: "Have a good one".

If you're looking for the perfect sparkly top to inject a bit of glamour into the festive season this year, we're loving River Island's bargain £40 number.

Sparkle Tunic Shirt, £37.96 in the Black Friday sale, QVC

Brown Sequin Gathered Blouse, £32 with Black Friday discount, River Island

The 'Brown Sequin Gathered Blouse' is also 25 per cent off in the Black Friday sale today – so you better hurry. From glittering mini dresses to statement tops, the high street store is a great choice if you're looking for a showstopping party piece.

Meanwhile, Ruth previously told HELLO! everything she keeps in her bag - from her go-to lipstick to her favourite perfume and her super cute Donna May London compact mirror.

She explained: "I've got a very small makeup bag because I don't tend to wear a lot of makeup when I'm not working, so I have miniature versions of everything."

Ruth loves a slim-fit trouser

Proving she's just like the rest of us, however, Ruth carries everything but the kitchen sink in her tote bag – headache tablets, tissues, sunglasses, a phone charger, a comb – and even her own teabags!

"Don't laugh," she chuckled as she proceeded to unpack almost 20 items from her bag. "As you can see… it is a lot!"

