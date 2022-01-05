The self-help career books to beat the slump

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No matter what time of year it is, or what career you are pursuing, we often have little career slumps. But fear not - you’re not the only one, and there are plenty of ways to kickstart your career, give you that boost of positivity, or even inspire you to explore a new career path to get out of that "funk”.

Whether you are looking to follow a completely new career path, start up your own business, or need to get a bit of fire back into your belly for your current 9 to 5, there are a selection of inspirational self-help books to snap you out of that slump.

In some cases, shaking bad habits, like skipping lunch breaks, can help but for others finding the perfect work/life balance is crucial to their wellbeing - while others may need a little guidance in setting up their own business.

1. The Chimp Paradox

The Chimp Paradox: The Acclaimed Mind Management Programme to Help You Achieve Success, Confidence and Happiness, £10.27, Amazon

With over 12,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this self-help book is our top recommendation for those who want to be successful, grow their confidence and be happy. Professor Steve Peters released this book in 2012, and it continues to be a hit with shoppers looking to better themselves.

It encourages readers to understand the reason behind their impulsive or irrational thoughts, and self-doubt, and alters that into creating a positive mindset, which athletes and business people have flourished from following.

2. Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It

Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It, £6.38, Amazon

Negotiating in the business world can be difficult; whether it is over a desired salary, the job role, or even an idea for the company.

This text depicts FBI Chris Voss’ career as a kidnapping negotiator, and the transferable tactics he acquired, which he believes can be used in all situations.

3. Atomic Habits

Atomic Habits, £10.51, Amazon

Snapping out of bad habits, whether it is biting your fingernails, skipping lunch, or leaving your deadlines to the very last minute, are all behaviours you can snap out of - if you put the effort into it.

This text breaks down why we develop habits, the four simple steps that create them, and how they can be changed to make for a better, more productive version of yourself. It’s certainly one we are adding to basket.

4. The Magic of Thinking Big

The Magic of Thinking Big, £6.96, Amazon

Looking to shake off those negative thoughts, and replace them with a more positive outlook? Maybe you need a little guidance building a success programme to help you work your way to the top.

This self-help book by David J Schwartz aims to do just that, by helping you shake negative power and feelings of disbelief and work on producing positive thoughts, a successful mindset and trust your power.

5. Burnout: Solve Your Stress Cycle

Burnout: Solve Your Stress Cycle, £6.93, Amazon

Burnout. A phrase all of us have heard, and a large majority probably have felt over the years. This text is aimed for women, as it has been found women suffer from burnout more so than men.

It aims to help you find solutions to cope, and manage, those overwhelming feelings, minimise your stress levels, and why we all need to be a lot kinder to ourselves. Amen to that.

6. ReWork: Change the Way You Work Forever

ReWork: Change the Way You Work Forever, £8.29, Amazon

In a nutshell, this book encourages workers to stop talking and act to achieve their goals. It discusses the ways to be creative, gain exposure and be successful, no matter if you are a small start-up, or seasoned business person.

7. The Daily Stoic Journal: 366 Days of Writing and Reflection on the Art of Living

The Daily Stoic Journal: 366 Days of Writing and Reflection on the Art of Living, £10.07, Amazon

Sometimes to be successful, change bad habits, and make yourself accountable to your goals, is by writing it down. Once it is down on paper, you can set goals to make that dream a reality, but also reflect weeks, months, or a year down the line, to see how much you have achieved. And that is the mood boost we all need.

8. The Mental Toughness Handbook

The Mental Toughness Handbook, £8.99, Amazon

For those who feel overworked, overwhelmed, and at a loss of what to do, this self-help book is for you, as it encourages you to confront any problem face on, to help you overcome it and be your best self. It’ll advise on how to cope under pressure, the seven traits considered to make you mentally strong, and how to control impulses.

9. She Thinks Like a Boss

She Thinks Like a Boss, £12.32, Amazon

She Thinks Like a Boss was released in May 2021 by Jemma Roedel, and openly discusses the gender pay gap in the workplace, and advises on ways to speak up, develop your self esteem and bridge the divide to make you feel even more fulfilled in your career.

10. The Little Book of Common Sense

The Little Book of Common Sense Investing, £14.17, Amazon

Investing For those who are in banking, or a completely different sector but are looking for a “side hustle”, investing in finances or property is a popular conversation being had, and this text aims to help advise you along that journey, and provide insight into the complex area.

