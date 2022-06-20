James Martin's major diet change helped him lose 5 stone: all the details The TV chef's eating habit is easy to follow

James Martin has been looking very well on James Martin's Saturday Morning, and the TV chef has revealed his secret.

James said that eating fish twice a day is one of the game-changing lifestyle adaptions he has made to maintain his trim figure -and he's not even making super complicated fish dishes.

"What could be simpler than pan-frying a little bit of salmon and serving it with some great new potatoes and seasonal veg?" he said.

James also revealed that when he fancies a snack, he reaches for fresh fruit rather than processed treats.

Another small lifestyle change that made a big difference to the chef is cutting out fizzy drinks. He has removed fizzy drinks from his diet altogether and makes sure he consumes the recommended two litres of water a day, resulting in his physique changing without having to go on a diet.

James Martin looked dapper at Royal Ascot last week

"Losing weight is a balance of everything, it's getting off your arse and doing more and not eating less, but eating a variety of different things.

James explained that staying hydrated had given him other health benefits, including feeling more energised and more switched on mentally.

James Martin says cooking fish can be simple

He said: "Water is the key. As you get older, I realised I don't need to go to the gym, I'm working [in the kitchen] all the time anyway.

"Water keeps your brain healthy and it keeps your skin healthy and it keeps your focused – it's crazy when you give up soft drinks how much more your brain feels alive, it's very weird."

