Mark Wright is 'buzzing' as he delights fans with exciting news

Mark Wright took to Instagram on Friday to share the exciting news that he's running the London Marathon in October.

"Buzzing to announce I will be running the London Marathon this year for @flora, second time lucky!!" the former Towie star wrote. "Was genuinely GUTTED to have to pull out last year due to a tear in my calf so to be running it this year is extra special."

Alongside his announcement, Mark shared a video detailing his training routine. "It's happening, I'm running the London Marathon 2022 for Flora," he says in the clip. "I've always wanted to do this, last year I tried but got injured before the big day."

In the video Mark can be seen running along the seafront on Bondi Beach while visiting his wife Michelle Keegan in Australia, as well as taking a dip in an outdoor swimming pool, with his sculpted abs on full show.

Mark's fans were thrilled for the star, commenting: "Best of luck, Mark! See you on the start line," and "Best of luck. You’ll smash it."

Michelle is currently is Australia filming BBC series Ten Pound Poms, and it's unclear whether she will make a trip back to the UK to support her husband on his run.

Mark visited Michelle recently, sharing regular updates of his time away. Alongside one photo, the star wrote: "The lifestyle here is like no other. Laid back, healthy, and nothing is any trouble to anyone."

The pair certainly made the most of their time together visiting the best restaurants and bars Sydney has to offer.

Mark is fronting Flora's Get Towns Active campaign, which encourages people across the UK and Ireland to take natural steps towards a more active lifestyle. For more information on how to join in the Get Towns Active movement, visit flora.com

