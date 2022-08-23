Peter Andre's wife Emily Andre unveils unexpected transformation: See photos

Peter Andre's wife Emily Andre recently underwent an unexpected makeover, transforming into an iron woman, painted head to toe in silver paint.

The mum-of-two isn't getting into the Halloween spirit early, though. Her makeover is to raise awareness of iron deficiency, with research revealing that two in five women have been diagnosed as - or suspect that they could be - iron deficient.

In the series of portraits, the 33-year-old wife of singer Peter Andre had her entire body painted to appear as if she was made from iron, in honour of the We Eat Balanced campaign from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board

"According to National Diet and Nutrition Survey data, almost half of girls and young women aged 11 to 18 suffer from low intakes of iron," Emily said

"The fact that so many women and girls are already affected by low iron levels or suspect they may be iron deficient is worrying because iron is an important mineral that's involved in various bodily functions including to help support the immune system and the symptoms - including tiredness and lack of energy - can impact daily life," the 33-year-old continued.

Emily Andre was painted head to toe in silver

Of her decision to star in the campaign, Emily said: "What better way to bring attention to this issue than by turning myself into a real-life iron woman for the day?

"Eating a balanced diet is key to helping us get the wide range of nutrients that our bodies need, and there are plenty of cost-effective options available too," she continued.

Emily Andre was painted silver to raise awareness of iron deficiency

Here's hoping Emily's dramatic makeover helps raise awareness of iron deficiency.

