Jennifer Garner reveals regret from her past as she makes rare confession about personal life

Jennifer Garner is notoriously private but recently opened up about her past and the one thing that she wishes she could have told her younger self.

The Hollywood star, 51, was chatting about taking care of herself, in particular her skin while out in the sun.

The LA-based actress is exposed to the sun rays on a daily basis and now more than ever knows the importance of sunscreen, something she wishes her 20-year-old self also knew.

Talking to the Shop Today team last week, the 13 Going on 30 star shared that she would tell her younger self: "nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s."

This was a quote, the actress said, that she first heard from Doris Day, a dermatologist she met through her work with Neutrogena around 10 years ago.

© Steve Granitz Jennifer Garner wishes she knew about sun damage back in her twenties

"It is the most true thing you can possibly tell a young person. When you're young, you just want to feel that tan, but it isn't worth it. Tan is sun damage. You've got to be smart. You have to think long-term and take care of your 38-year-old self because that is the year for me that all of a sudden I woke up and was like, what is this? I haven't even been in the sun but it didn't matter. It was the damage suddenly coming to the surface," she said.

Now more than ever, the mother-of-three makes sure that she uses sunscreen every day.

Jennifer Garner has lived in LA for many years

"If you have a part, use it right on the top of your head right on the part. It's so important! And then all down your chest and you've got to use it on your arms, the tops of your hands. So I'll keep some of that right in my car. And if I'm driving for a long time, I will reapply. Especially if I'm driving, I'm not even kidding, I'll reapply for the left side of my body because it's getting so much more sun exposure," she said.

The Alias actress has been based in LA for many years - known for its sun all year around. She lives in a beautiful multi-million dollar home with her three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

© Albert L. Ortega Jennifer Garner is a proud mom of three children

She has a close relationship with her former husband and is often pictured out and about with him and their children. Most recently, the kind-hearted star posted a sweet tribute to the father of her children to mark Father's Day in June.

The actress is a doting mom to her kids

She wrote: "Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father's Day, Ben!" Fans went wild over her emotional dedication, with comments flooding in.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer Garner shares her three children with Ben Affleck

"Classy shout out to Ben," one wrote, while another commented: "And that is how it's done. Subtle and full of class and compassion," while a third wrote: "I appreciate you so much. Acknowledgment toward your ex. You are the real deal."

