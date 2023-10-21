Inside Adele's health struggles as she prepares to return to the stage 'one last time'

Adele delighted fans on Friday when she revealed she will performing one last set of shows at the Colosseum in Las Vegas, with the Weekends With Adele performances taking place from January to June.

In an emotional post, the Hello singer explained how much the residency has meant to her, sharing that the shows have "changed her life," before adding "Let’s go one last time," alluding that this will be the end of her stint in Las Vegas, a time which has seen the 35-year-old struggle immensely with her health.

Alongside an emotional montage of clips from her time in Vegas, Adele wrote a lengthy caption: "This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!

© Instagram Being on stage has helped Adele overcome her fears

"Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you."

Addressing the anxiety she has faced, Adele added: "It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though - it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!"

However, explaining this will be the last of her residencies, Adele said: "So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon." Watch the full clip below...

Indeed, a break should be in order for Adele, who has suffered sciatica and issues with her back throughout her time in Las Vegas.

What was wrong with Adele?

The Chasing Pavements singer has been open about the struggles she's faced with her health while on stage. In February of this year, the star shared she'd been having issues with her knees and recurring sciatica.

Addressing the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele said: "Is anyone else kind of my age [started] getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not [expletive] there anymore. It's worn away."

© Instagram Adele has loved being on stage in Las Vegas

Back in January, Adele spoke of her sciatica too, saying: "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica." Plus in an interview with The Face in 2021, Adele said: "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

DISCOVER: Inside Rich Paul's astonishing net worth compared to Adele's amid emotional memoir release

She went on to explain she'd slipped several discs in her back, but working on strengthening her core muscles improved this.

Adele's health has been up and down

"Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more," she said.

Here's hoping Adele's back doesn't play up, so she can enjoy her last round of shows in Sin City.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub