Ciara shows off growing bump in crop-top look that has fans saying the same thing

The "How We Roll" singer recently announced she is expecting her fourth child, and her third with husband Russell Wilson

Body party v. 2023! Now that Ciara has announced that she is pregnant for a fourth time, she is ready to show off her growing bump!

The "Level Up" singer shared that she was expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson, as she debuted a new music video for her song "How We Roll" on Tuesday, August 8.

The couple have been married since 2016, and already share two kids together, Sienna Princess, six, and Win Harrison, three, plus she also shares son Future Zahir Wilburn, nine, with ex-fiancé Future.

XAwU3G6i WATCH: Ciara's husband Russell Wilson drops to one knee to propose having more babies

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her bump for the first time since announcing the news, and did so in the most stylish way, making sure the growing belly was out in all its glory.

The star shared a set of pictures donning a checkered, pink and orange crochet crop top, paired with ultra baggy blue jeans and chunky, orange combat boots bedecked with silver studs and spikes.

MORE: Ciara says her 'heart is complete' as she and Russell Wilson share family update

She further accessorized the funky look in voluminous pigtails with bleach blonde streaks, and layered strands of pearls, gold Cuban links, chokers and more adorned her neck.

"CiCi Mama," she appropriately wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post, all with plenty of compliments for the glowing soon-to-be mom-of-four.

MORE: Ciara showcases phenomenal physique in several pieces of swimwear

MORE: Ciara commands attention in goddess dress with sky-high split

"You look great pregnant! I mean, you always look good, but that pregnancy glow hits different," one fan wrote, as others added: "Ahhhhhh so freaking adorable, you hid that too well!" and: "Omg you look amazing. How did you hide this gorgeous belly!!!" as well as: "Oh you are such a beautiful and fun mother!!!"

© Instagram The singer looks phenomenal with her crop-top and baby bump

Ciara will welcome her fourth baby into her new Denver, Colorado home, where she moved last year from Seattle after her husband, an NFL quarterback, switched from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

The two have been teasing expanding their family for a while, and in fact foreshadowed another baby during a special appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show over a year ago.

© Getty The Russell family-of-five live in Denver

At the time, Russell showed up to the talk show with flowers for his wife, and even got down to one knee to propose having another kid. "Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?" he joked to the audience, before telling Ciara: "I have a question for you. Serious question…"

MORE: Everything Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have said about another baby

© Instagram The bunch will soon be a family of six

He continued: "Can we have more babies?" adding: "I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

To that Ciara replied: "We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there."