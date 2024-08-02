Kate Hudson displays incredible physique in bikini-clad photos from sun-soaked family vacation

Kate Hudson is enjoying a jet-set summer and is currently soaking up the sun in Greece with her family.

The 45-year-old gave her followers a glimpse into her lavish getaway with a carousel of photos on Instagram, several of which featured her in skimpy bikinis.

Kate is staying in Athens and took full advantage of her private residence to bask in the sun in between spots of swimming.

One photo featured her with her back to the camera wearing a green bikini as she sat by the pool's edge and looked up to the sky.

Another image saw her splashing around in the sea with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa while wearing a tiny red two-piece.

Indulging in her hotel's amenities, Kate took advantage of the onsite sauna and displayed her incredibly honed physique in a purple, string bikini.

© Instagram Kate is staying in luxury

One memorable moment from the trip so far was a luxury spa experience for her and her daughter, Rani Rose – a first for the mother and daughter.

Captioning the photos, Kate penned: "Absolutely dreamy! For those who follow me you know by now how much I love Greece! "I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night and @ooaesthesis new hotel is insane and the private residences were so spectacular."

Kate added: "Got to see the Parthenon which was a bucket list for me and Rani and I had our first mother daughter spa moment which I will share a little of in another post! Thank you One and Only for a beautiful experience."

© Instagram Kate enjoyed a splash with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate's trip to Greece follows a stop in the South of France, which she once again documented on Instagram.

Last week, she posted a round of envy-inducing beachside photos, starting with a selfie in which she's seen sporting a black triangle bikini, laying on a beach bed with what appears to be an Aperol spritz by her side.

© Instagram Kate's bikini physique looked incredible

She next shared photos from a seaside lunch she and Danny enjoyed, followed by another photo of her taking a walk in a strappy swimsuit, plus more snaps of the couple's delicious drinks and meals.

"Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r," Kate wrote in her caption alongside the French flag emoji, referring to the Burgundy wine and French bowling games she was relishing in while in Mougins and Cap d'Antibes.

© Instagram Kate still works out even on vacation

Prior to her trip to France, Kate made a splash at another celebrity hot spot, Surf Lodge in Montauk, performing for the first time at the popular club some of the songs from her debut album, Glorious.

Back in May, she had the support of her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – plus plenty of celebrity friends — as she hosted a star-studded album release party at The Bellwether live music venue in Los Angeles to celebrate her long-awaited venture into music.

Fans of Kate know full well that her venture into singing has been a long time coming.

© Instagram Kate has been joined by her family including her brother Oliver Hudson

When she released her debut single "Talk About Love" earlier this year, she shared on Instagram: "I have always had a room for my piano, ever since I began living on my own, and I've been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child."

She continued: "But, you know, it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music, and that was really important to me, and [to] have it come from that really authentic place and focus."

Kate added: "So finally for me that time is now."