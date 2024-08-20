Today's Al Roker says 'it's nothing to be scared about' as he makes revelation about future

Al Roker is celebrating turning 70 with an emotional message for fans.

During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey to ring in his milestone birthday on Today, Al opened up about his future.

While dining with the talk show queen at his home in New York, the pair chatted about getting older and how they feel about it.

Oprah offered up some words of wisdom as she explained how her view on the aging process has changed over the years.

"I was excited to make the number," she said of the big 7-0. "I'm excited to make any number."

She further elaborated: "As a young girl I always thought I wouldn't make it to the 60s or 70s."

Now though, she says there's "a sense of knowing there isn't as much time left," but "I'm at peace with that."

Oprah admitted that there is a "sense of urgency about living well," and it's important to focus on your health.

Al listened intently as they sipped cocktails and tucked into a delicious homemade meal and determined his age is "just a number," and "it's nothing to be scared about."

Back in the studio, Al chatted with his co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly.

"It's not about everything else," he told them. "It's just about you and the people around you and that's what makes the difference.

"You're so worried about what is ahead and you have to be here."

Al explained that he's trying to be "in the now," with the help of his wife Deborah Roberts.

He also confessed that becoming a grandpa has made all the difference to him.

Carson asked if Al thought he was in the best health of his life, to which Al gleefully said he thought he was.

His fans and loved ones will be delighted to hear that, given he was facing death during a difficult health battle not so long ago.

Al survived prostate cancer a year before he was hospitalized for blood clots in 2022.

He said he "almost died" from the clots and underwent multiple surgeries.

"It's no secret I had a severe medical issue. And to be completely honest, I almost died," Al said on an episode of the Your Mama's Kitchen podcast after he had recovered.

"I didn't know it at the time, but Deborah and Leila, my middle girl, were really instrumental in keeping that away from me so I can concentrate on recovery."

Al is now fighting fit and loving life with his family both onscreen and off.

On his birthday last year, he said he was "more than grateful," to be around to celebrate another year around the sun, and this year is even more special.