10 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity teeth transformations: 10 totally shocking before photos from Celine Dion, Zac Efron, more

They don't call it the 'Hollywood smile' for nothing...

Long has a 'celebrity smile' been the rite of passage into showbusiness, with everyone from Hollywood A-listers to royalty opting to switch up their smile for a brighter, straighter and whiter alternative.  

The rise of perfection-obsessed social media paired with endless options for dental reconstruction has shaped the generation of Hollywood smiles - it's no wonder the world's biggest stars rush to spend their fortune on a fresh set of pearly whites.

From Invisalign to composite bonding, veneers and teeth whitening, we're shining a light on our favourite celebrity teeth transformations…

Zac Efron

Once a High School Musical teen heartthrob, forever our #ManCrushMonday, Zac Efron's gappy smile has now been replaced with a gleaming Hollywood set. According to Insider, the Disney alum reportedly broke his jaw in 2013, when he slipped and fell and needed to get it wired shut - resulting in the need for cosmetic reconstruction.

Blake Lively 

Gossip Girl icon Blake Lively has always had naturally straight teeth, but no doubt gets her blinding smile topped up with bleaching treatments. It has been reported the star may have had some minor gum reshaping and bleaching, which can be done with a laser. 

Celine Dion

Instead of opting for porcelain veneers, Celine Dion kept the charm of her natural smile and instead added crowns to her incisors for a super straight set of gleaming teeth.

Morgan Freeman 

Oscar award-winning actor Morgan Freeman looked ten years younger after undergoing dental reconstruction to close the gap in his teeth and brighten his pearly whites. 

Kylie Jenner

There's no denying Kylie Jenner's smile transformation has influenced the rise of veneers. After getting porcelain veneers at the age of 18, Kylie swapped her baby-face smile for a symmetrical set fitted by Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist - Dr. Kevin Sands, DDS.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actress was just a child when she shot to fame. Now the owner of her own beauty brand, florence by mills, the young entrepreneur swapped her innocent smile for a set of pearly whites. How glam! 

Cardi B 

New York born rapper Cardi B is often pictured rocking her perfectly straight smile on the red carpet. 

Niall Horan 

When he first took to the stage in front of Simon Cowell and the judges on the X Factor, Irish star Niall Horan hadn't yet had his braces fitted. Back in his One Direction days, the Irish star wore metal braces for nearly two years before revealing his perfect set of gleaming gnashers.

Miley Cyrus

How gorgeous is Miley's smile? It's been speculated that Miley got her teeth corrected in the early noughties. ELLE also reported Miley apparently wore lingual braces, discreetly hidden behind the teeth, during her Hannah Montana days.

Victoria Beckham 

Throwback to 1997 and VB's teeth certainly look different, right? Today they're perfectly straight and predictably bright.

