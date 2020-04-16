Nicole Kidman just doesn't age! The Others star had fun looking at old photographs this week, and shared a never-before-seen throwback picture on Instagram of herself with two of her closest friends, actress Naomi Watts and Rebecca Rigg. The Oscar winner was dressed in a pink ensemble, with her strawberry blonde curls scraped back, as she stood in the middle of the group whilst pointing to the camera. Fans were quick to comment on Nicole's age-defying features, with one writing: "How have you not aged?" while another wrote: "She hasn't aged a day." A third commented: "You haven't changed at all," and a fourth added: "Nicole hasn't aged a bit."

Nicole Kidman shared an incredible throwback photo with friends Rebecca Rigg and Naomi Watts

The actress has been friends with fellow Hollywood star Naomi for nearly 30 years. The pair first met at secondary school in Sydney and formed a close friendship after working together on the 1991 film Flirting. Discussing their bond in an interview with The Telegraph, Nicole said: "I think that's really rare, particularly for actresses, and I take a lot of pride in that." Naomi has also spoken about Nicole, telling PEOPLE magazine: "We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you. We have a strong respect and love for one another. If you hang out with us, you'll have fun. I'll promise you that."

The Hours actress is currently self-isolating with her family in Nashville

Like the rest of the world, Nicole has been unable to see her friends during the coronavirus lockdown, and has been self-isolating at home in Nashville with her husband Keith Urban and their children Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. It sounds as if they have been having a lovely time together too, as Keith recently opened up about the activities they have been enjoying. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house." The star revealed that they had been playing a lot of card games including Uno, Apples and Apples, and What Do You Meme? and that they were playing music and gathering around the piano, dancing and getting out in their backyard.

While they tend to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, The Hours actress previously gave an insight into Sunday and Faith's upbringing during an interview with Marie Claire. "I have a very sort of quiet life, I suppose. I try to live a soulful, artistic life. [This means] trying to raise my daughters in a really conscious, present way. Time becomes so precious as you get older," she said. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Bombshell star also admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology. She said: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

