One of Holly Willoughby's favourite beauty brands has a massive sale on right now

Holly Willoughby's flawless-yet-natural makeup look is something we've all tried to nail over and over - but if you really want to rock her effortless aesthetic, you'll need the go-to products in her makeup bag.

Happily, we've spotted that one of Holly's favourite natural makeup brands, Burt's Bees, has a big sale on at Amazon - fancy treating yourself?

The This Morning presenter's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill loves using Burt's Bees to create Holly's fresh-faced daytime looks, and her glamorous Dancing On Ice makeovers, too.

Holly wears Burt's Bees lip shade in 'Niagara Overlook'

From her most-used lipsticks to glossy balms and berry tones, there's currently up to a third off some of Holly's must-have products.

The star rocked a glossy pout during a 2018 episode of Dancing On Ice, which Patsy later revealed was thanks to the Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil, which is currently reduced from £9.99 down to just £7.49.

Burt's Bees lip oil, now £7.49, Amazon

And in 2019, Holly's retro flick eyeliner look was finished with a slick of Burt's Bees lip crayon in 'Niagara Overlook' - a gorgeous petal pink. It's currently reduced from £8.99 down to £5.99.

Burt's Bees lip crayon, £5.99, Amazon

The star has also worn the brand's Natural Satin Lipstick on a number of occasions, both for Dancing on Ice and This Morning. You can currently buy a number of shades for £7.49, instead of the usual £9.99.

Burt's Bees natural satin lipstick, £7.49, Amazon

Holly wore this gorgeous berry shade, Pacific Coast, on This Morning, too - confirmed on Instagram by her MUA Patsy. Usually £9.99, it's down to £6.59.

Burt's Bees gloss lip crayon, £6.59, Amazon

Which shade is your favourite? We can't decide... plus there's plenty of the brand's cult skincare staples available at discount prices, too. Hurry though, Holly's go-to shades are selling out...

