Michelle Keegan is hailed for her flawless skin, incredible cheekbones and her plump pout – so we reckon fans will be thrilled to find out that one of her favourite beauty products is a bit of a bargain.

The star's loyal makeup artist, Emily Clarkson, has shared some of Michelle's go-to buys on Instagram, and you might just be surprised.

Plenty wanted to know how the actress gets her full lip look, and Emily was happy to oblige with a snap showing off a Charlotte Tilbury lip liner and a NYX Cosmetics lipgloss, which has a price tag of just over £4.

Michelle's makeup artist Emily shared some of her favourite products

She wrote: "A sensational @michkeegan lip combo - Iconic Nude Charlotte Tilbury & @nyxcosmetics_uk Madeleine butter gloss!"

We love the easy-wearing product too, which gives coverage and shine without feeling sticky or heavy - no wonder laidback Michelle is a fan. And even better, the usually £6.50 gloss is currently on sale for just £4.40 at FeelUnique.

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss in Madeleine, £4.40, FeelUnique

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Tilbury 'Lip Cheat' pencil in Iconic Nude costs £17 - with its neutral, beige undertone, it's perfect for adding shading to the lip and creating a fuller look.

Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude, £17, Charlotte Tilbury

Emily and Michelle didn't stop there with their makeup suggestions. When quizzed on their favourite foundations, Michelle confirmed hers is Armani's Luminous Silk, £43, while her MUA was torn between Charlotte Tilbury's Light Wonder and Dior Face & Body foundation. She also revealed that she regularly uses the IT Cosmetics CC Cream in Medium Tan on Michelle.

The pair shared lots of beauty tips on Instagram

On skincare, the makeup artist added that Michelle loves to use Weleda Skin Food, £13.50, as a night cream, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream and Elemis face mist (like fellow star Amanda Holden).

The actress is also fond of The Body Shop's Vitamin E cleanser for removing her makeup.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, was £43 now £38.90, Amazon

MAC Eye Kohl in Costa Riche, £16, John Lewis

And the pair's final makeup tip? Michelle loves a chocolate brown kohl pencil - MAC's Costa Riche in particular. "Always Costa Riche pencil from MAC as a deep brown liner!" Emily told her followers.

Did you get all that? We'll race you to the tills...

