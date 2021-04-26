﻿
Michelle Keegan swears by this £4 lipgloss for a full and gorgeous pout

Fiona Ward

Michelle Keegan is hailed for her flawless skin, incredible cheekbones and her plump pout – so we reckon fans will be thrilled to find out that one of her favourite beauty products is a bit of a bargain.

The star's loyal makeup artist, Emily Clarkson, has shared some of Michelle's go-to buys on Instagram, and you might just be surprised.

Plenty wanted to know how the actress gets her full lip look, and Emily was happy to oblige with a snap showing off a Charlotte Tilbury lip liner and a NYX Cosmetics lipgloss, which has a price tag of just over £4.

michelle-keegan-lip-products

Michelle's makeup artist Emily shared some of her favourite products

She wrote: "A sensational @michkeegan lip combo - Iconic Nude Charlotte Tilbury & @nyxcosmetics_uk Madeleine butter gloss!"

We love the easy-wearing product too, which gives coverage and shine without feeling sticky or heavy - no wonder laidback Michelle is a fan. And even better, the usually £6.50 gloss is currently on sale for just £4.40 at FeelUnique.

nyx-lipgloss

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss in Madeleine, £4.40, FeelUnique

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Tilbury 'Lip Cheat' pencil in Iconic Nude costs £17 - with its neutral, beige undertone, it's perfect for adding shading to the lip and creating a fuller look.

charlotte-tilbury-iconic-nude

Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude, £17, Charlotte Tilbury

Emily and Michelle didn't stop there with their makeup suggestions. When quizzed on their favourite foundations, Michelle confirmed hers is Armani's Luminous Silk, £43, while her MUA was torn between Charlotte Tilbury's Light Wonder and Dior Face & Body foundation. She also revealed that she regularly uses the IT Cosmetics CC Cream in Medium Tan on Michelle.

michelle-keegan-beauty

The pair shared lots of beauty tips on Instagram

On skincare, the makeup artist added that Michelle loves to use Weleda Skin Food, £13.50, as a night cream, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream and Elemis face mist (like fellow star Amanda Holden).

The actress is also fond of The Body Shop's Vitamin E cleanser for removing her makeup.

elemis-mist

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, was £43 now £38.90, Amazon

mac-eye-kohl-costa-riche

MAC Eye Kohl in Costa Riche, £16, John Lewis

And the pair's final makeup tip? Michelle loves a chocolate brown kohl pencil - MAC's Costa Riche in particular. "Always Costa Riche pencil from MAC as a deep brown liner!" Emily told her followers.

