Ariana Grande causes a stir with an unexpected glam look that has an exciting twist

Ariana Grande caused a stir in the best way when she spotted a magical look we didn’t see coming.

The pop superstar wowed in a stunning photo she shared on Instagram that showed her wearing a glam clear headpiece lined with jewels as she closed her eyes and revealed a soft splash of pink shadow on her lids teamed with a cat eye, and a matching pink lip.

"@r.e.m.beauty," she captioned the snap. Fans went wild over it, with one writing, "STUNNING," while another added, "perfection."

The photo was to promote her upcoming R.E.M. beauty line, with Ariana first hinting earlier this summer that the collection would soon be on the way. She went on to tell Allure that she has been working on the brand for two years.

"Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, 'Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?' And me being like, 'I don’t know', sweating,'" she explained to the magazine. "It was so hard to keep a secret for this long."

Ariana looked gorgeous in makeup from her upcoming r.e.m. beauty line

Ariana also told Allure that r.e.m. beauty will kick off with product drops and the first will be one for the eyes that includes "fine-point eyeliner markers, liquid eye shadows in a range of matte shades, glittering toppers that sparkle like nebulae, and at least one mascara."

"[Eyes are] our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything," she said. "They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes."

The 7 Rings singer hasn’t revealed when the first drop will happen, but we’re crossing our fingers that her latest Instagram tease post is an indication that it will be soon - and that the eyeshadow and eyeliner she’s wearing in her Instagram post will be in it.

