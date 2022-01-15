Fans are all saying the same thing about Josie Gibson's This Morning appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Josie Gibson has become a firm favourite among This Morning viewers, and on Friday she had fans swooning over her latest look on the show.

Resuming her presenting duties alongside Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, the blonde beauty debuted the most stunning hair and makeup combo, courtesy of glam team Mikey Phillips and Michelle Sultan.

Josie debuted her glamorous hair and makeup on Friday's episode of This Morning

Sharing a snap of her flawless appearance on Instagram, Josie captioned it:

"A big thank to @makeupbymikey and @hairbymichellesultan for the glam today and a big thank you to @alisonhammond55 and @thismorning team for making it happen. Lots and lots of love to you all #makeupbymikey #michellesultan #hairbymichelle #hairstyles #makeup #makeupartist #glamsquad #alisonhammond #thismorning #thismorning #thankyou #feelingblessed."

The 36-year-old wore a floral dress from M&S

Unsurprisingly, the 36-year-old was inundated with compliments from her 301k followers.

"You look flawless Josie," wrote one. "Beautiful, what a glam team," added another. Meanwhile, fellow This Morning presenter, Lisa Snowdon commented: "You look so beautiful Josie!!"

Sporting a gold shimmering shadow complete with voluminous lashes and winged eyeliner the presenter's cheeks were contoured with a hint of honey-hued blusher. Adding to her natural and dewy aesthetic, Josie's lips were painted in a high-shine nude gloss that tied the look together perfectly.

As for her blonde tresses, textured hair specialist Michelle Sultan revealed how she created Josie's incredible curls:

"Loved glamming this beauty @josiegibson85 this Morning for @thismorning using @babylissprouk @t3micro," she wrote on Instagram.

As for Josie's outfit, the presenter stepped out in a black dress from the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection. Adorned in a striking multi-coloured floral print, her latest ensemble was put together by David Obrien – AKA Head Of Wardrobe & Presenter's Style at This Morning – and accessorised with black leather boots.

