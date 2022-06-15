Meghan Markle's favorite blush is 40% off at Nordstrom Rack - and it's perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle famously loves the iconic NARS blush in the shade Orgasm, and guess what? We've found the celebrity and royal favorite, also loved by Jennifer Lawrence and Catherine Zeta-Jones, for less in the Nordstrom Rack flash beauty sale.

Meghan once called the universally flattering blush "a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face", telling Allure that she uses it “on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within”.

You can get the shade for yourself in the stunning limited edition NARS Orgasm On The Beach Cheek Palette, which includes six colors perfect for summer - and is 40% off!

NARS Orgasm on the Beach Cheek Palette, was $59 now $34.97, Nordstrom Rack

This handy palette includes the original Orgasm - which is $32 on its own - PLUS equally luxe summery tones ranging from Turtle Bay (a shimmering peach champagne) to metallic rose gold Naples and Mandalay, described as a satin caramel bronze.

But the NARS Orgasm palette isn’t the only royal and celebrity-approved beauty must-have we're adding to basket.

Love MAC lipstick? Well, grab yourself a shade for as low as $5.98! We have our eye on pretty MAC Lipstick in Girl About Town, worn by stars from Beyoncé to Emma Stone, that’s just $12.

CELEBRITY-APPROVED: MAC lipstick in Girl About Town, was $19 now $11.97, Nordstrom Rack

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton was a fan of the original (but sadly discontinued) Urban Decay Naked palette, but we spotted a new incarnation, the Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette, for over 40% off.

Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette, was $29 now $16.97, Nordstrom Rack

The Urban Decay Naked mini palettes, which come in multiple ranges, are regularly $29.

With these covetable beauty deals, you'll be all set for summer…

